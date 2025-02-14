President Trump's potential meeting with Putin to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine has been met with elation by Russian officials. Simultaneously, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is sworn in as the new Health and Human Services Secretary, raising questions about his policies. Ukrainians continue to fight on, facing the ongoing brutality of the war.

Russia n officials and state media have expressed triumph following President Donald Trump 's announcement that he may meet with Russia n President Vladimir Putin soon to negotiate a peace deal in the ongoing Ukraine war. This decision marks a departure from three years of US policy.

US Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, stated on Thursday that acknowledging Ukraine's borders as they stand now, rather than reverting to the 2014 status quo, is not a concession to Putin, but a recognition of the current geopolitical realities. Meanwhile, President Trump has been sworn in alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been appointed as the new Health and Human Services Secretary. This move has generated significant attention and debate, with many questioning Kennedy Jr.'s stance on various health issues. In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the media at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, providing updates on the situation and urging for continued international support. Ukrainian servicemen continue to train near the front line in the Donetsk region, preparing for the potential challenges ahead. The war has left a devastating impact on the country, with attacks on civilian areas causing casualties and widespread destruction. The international community remains deeply concerned about the escalating conflict and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine





