Trump's UFO Declassification Could Reveal a 'Cover-Up', Expert Says

President Trump's move to declassify decades-old government files on UFOs could expose a potential cover-up and reveal information about extraterrestrial activity, according to UFO expert Nick Pope. Pope believes the files may contain evidence of advanced technology and threats to national security, sparking public interest and bipartisan support for transparency.

Nick Pope , a former UK Defense Ministry official and UFO expert, believes President Donald Trump 's initiative to declassify decades-old government files on UFO s could reveal a potential cover-up and expose numerous federal secrets. Pope asserts that the government has investigated UFO s for decades, with multiple programs dedicated to their study.

He posits that many people believe these files contain compelling evidence, potentially revealing that elements within the US intelligence community possess documents confirming extraterrestrial activity. Pope acknowledges the CIA's long-standing practice of releasing records to the public, available on their website. However, he emphasizes that the true significance lies in the potential revelations within these newly declassified files. He suggests that the files might contain information about real threats to the country, particularly concerning the advanced capabilities displayed by UFOs in documented sightings. According to Pope, pilots, radar operators, and intelligence personnel have consistently reported speeds, maneuvers, and accelerations that surpass even the most advanced aircraft. This raises concerns about a potential adversary possessing technology far beyond our own, necessitating a swift understanding of the situation.Pope points to Trump's recognition of public interest in these matters, stating that the president has been briefed on the files and understands the American people's desire for transparency regarding government spending and potential extraterrestrial encounters. He further notes that rumors have circulated about legacy intelligence community programs dedicated to UFO research, dating back to the Roswell incident in 1947. These programs, according to Pope, may have involved the recovery of alien spacecraft and even bodies. If true, this suggests a decades-long cover-up involving billions of taxpayer dollars. Pope highlights the bipartisan support for declassification efforts in Congress, with the creation of a new oversight task force focused on releasing information in the public interest. This task force, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., will address various sensitive topics, including the assassination files, COVID-19 origins, and UFOs





