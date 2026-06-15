Trump’s UFC Spectacle Shocks With Vile Michelle Obama Slur

The White House grounds were the scene of a shocking slur directed towards the former first lady.

Donald Trump’s 80th birthday bash UFC fight has turned nasty with a slur against former first lady Michelle Obama. Part of Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 card, held on the South Lawn of the White House, saw Derrick Lewis take on Josh Hokit.

Heavyweight prospect Hokit, 28, already created controversy on Saturday when he pretended to vomit on himself during the official weigh-in. After winning his match Sunday night via a TKO to Derrick Lewis in the second round, Hokit let loose in a post-game interview. Josh Hokit strikes Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC.

“Shout out to Trump for having the balls to put some s--- like this on,” Hokit told Joe Rogan. The mention of the president’s name got a mixture of cheers and boos, as the camera cut to the 80-year-old sitting with UFC CEO Dana White. Hokit then added, “There’s only one person more incredible than the Incredible Hulk, and that’s my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

” After insulting fellow fighter Alex Pereira, Hokit looked directly into the camera and said “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right America? ”The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Obama for comment. Paramount +, which is airing the event exclusively, declined to comment.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ufc Josh-Hokit Michelle-Obama Donald-Trump Joe-Rogan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC Freedom 250 is more than a spectacle for White House fightersThe sport once bemoaned by Sen. John McCain as “human cockfighting” is about to take over the South Lawn of the White House on Flag Day.

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250 Event at White House Sparks Debate Over Distraction and SpectacleThe UFC Freedom 250 mixed martial arts event is scheduled for the South Lawn of the White House, featuring seven fights and drawing comparisons to ancient Roman gladiatorial games as a political distraction. The White House frames it as part of national celebrations, while critics question the appropriateness and timing amid G7 summit and health concerns.

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250 Transforms White House Lawn into Spectacle Arena Amid Weather and Political scrutinyThe UFC Freedom 250 event, held on the South Lawn of the White House, features a temporary arena, motorcycle stunts, and seven fights, drawing thousands of spectators. The event, promoted by President Donald Trump as part of national celebrations, faces weather threats and criticism as a political distraction reminiscent of Roman bread and circuses.

Read more »

Trump Eviscerated for Defiling D.C. With Tacky UFC SpectacleOnlookers are not pleased with Trump’s UFC birthday circus.

Read more »