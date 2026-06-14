It’s UFC Freedom 250 day at the White House. It also happens to be President Trump’s 80th birthday. That’s no coincidence.

A federal judge ruled Friday that the White House can move forward with Sunday's UFC event on the South Lawn to celebration the nation's 250th anniversary.

Seán Sheehan with severemma.com joins LiveNOW's Mike Pache to touch on the series of fights and the history of UFC. It also happens to be President Trump’s 80th birthday. That’s no coincidence. President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 fight takes place at the White House Sunday, though severe weather could threaten the evening and Trump’s 80th birthday celebration under "The Claw.

" Trump will be surrounded by Cabinet leaders, top administration officials, Republican lawmakers and 4,000-plus spectators on the South Lawn of the White House. Thousands more will be watching on big screens from the nearby Ellipse. , the larger, months-long celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But it’s no coincidence it’s scheduled on his birthday.

The event is much more geared toward celebrating himself, so much so that the G7 summit for leaders of industrialized nations pushed back their get-together so that the president could attend his cage-match party and then fly straight to France for the meetings. The Ultimate Fighting Championship "Claw" and the octagon fighting ring on the South Lawn of the White House on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Under "The Claw," in the middle of thousands of seats, sits the cage where the fighters will square off. The Octagon, a term trademarked by the UFC, is the eight-sided, 30-foot in diameter, fenced cage.

Trump says the UFC is paying for the event and while its full costs haven’t been divulged, the National Park Service said in a court filing that $60-plus million and tens of thousands of hours of labor have gone into it, while seven government agencies have "allocated significant resources and manpower.

"Heavyweight Interim Title Bout: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl GaneLightweight Bout: Maurício Ruffy vs. Michael ChandlerSoggy showdown? Rain could impact UFC fight at White House The UFC is getting ready to host a fight on the White House lawn this weekend, but storms could threaten the outdoor event. LiveNOW's Mike Pache spoke with FOX Weather's Steve Bender about the forecast for the fight on Sunday.

FOX 5 meteorologist Glenn Talbert said a cold front will interact with a warm, humid air mass over the region, creating the potential for strong storms later Sunday. Some storms could be severe and bring heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Strong thunderstorms and heavy lightning disrupted Friday’s Lincoln Memorial event. If you’re not watching from the South Lawn of the White House or the nearby Ellipse, it’s streaming live exclusively on Paramount+.





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