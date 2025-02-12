Trump's Trade Policies Spark Inflation Concerns Despite Strong Economy

The final inflation report reveals that President Trump inherited an unfavorable inflation situation. While some economic policymakers believe the U.S. economy remains strong, Trump's trade policies, including tariffs on steel, aluminum, and Chinese goods, are raising concerns about potential inflationary pressures.

The final inflation report covering the Biden administration reveals that President Donald Trump inherited an unfavorable inflation situation. Despite this, some economic policymakers maintain that the U.S. economy remains fundamentally sound. Prices for core goods, excluding food and energy, were anticipated to have remained stable in January, hovering around 3.2%. This figure significantly surpasses the Fed eral Reserve's target inflation rate of 2%.

The core inflation measure excludes volatile data points like egg prices, which have skyrocketed due to the ongoing repercussions of avian flu, further burdening consumers. Economists' preferred inflation metric is primarily influenced by rising housing costs. Analysis from the data group CoreLogic in the Northeast indicates that building material costs have surged in anticipation of Trump's tariffs. Notably, at least one of Trump's economic advisors has hinted that the administration might consider curbing overall consumption, a move that could likely result in a slowdown in economic growth and potentially even increase unemployment. Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, has stated that markets have largely disregarded these remarks. Instead, many investors are fixated on the uncertainty generated by Trump's tariff actions. On Monday, Trump imposed a 25% duty on all steel and aluminum imports, a decision met with concern by many sectors within the business community. Last month, Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on all goods originating from China. The combined impact of price increases stemming from Trump's tariffs, coupled with the inherent uncertainty surrounding these tariffs and Trump's broader economic plans, could hinder progress towards the disinflation desired by economic policymakers. 'We continue to believe that the Trump Administration’s trade, fiscal and immigration policy agenda would be mildly inflationary,' Bank of America analysts stated in a recent report to clients. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted on Tuesday that, overall, the economy is 'strong,' with the central bank having made 'significant progress' towards its 2% inflation target over the past two years. During his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell indicated that the Fed is well-positioned to adjust interest rates as needed, contingent upon the trajectory of economic growth. 'If the economy remains strong and inflation does not continue to move sustainably toward 2%, we can maintain policy restraint for longer,' Powell stated, implying a sustained period of higher interest rates. 'If the labor market were to weaken unexpectedly or inflation were to fall more quickly than anticipated, we can ease policy accordingly,' he said. 'We are attentive to the risks to both sides of our dual mandate, and policy is well positioned to deal with the risks and uncertainties that we face.' Neil Dutta, head of economic research at the Renaissance Macro consultancy, contends that the uncertainty associated with Trump is overstated compared to other looming constraints on growth. Dutta argues that consumers have depleted their savings rates and are approaching a natural limit. Meanwhile, public-sector spending is projected to decline, not solely due to changes at the federal level but also as states grapple with escalating budget constraints. 'Downside risks to the economy are stirring,' he stated in a report. 'Uncertainty is rising while the economy is slowing.





