Trump's track record of insults and awkward moments with the G7 leaders he's meeting in France

President Donald Trump is heading to France for the Group of Seven summit. He'll meet an ideologically diverse group of world leaders who have at least one thing in common — they've been targets for Trump's anger, or faced awkward public moments with him.

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U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer look at each other as they shake hands during a press conference at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Sept. 18, 2025. Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File)Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gestures as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech during their visit to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Oct. 28, 2025.

President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House, March 3, 2026, in Washington. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meet in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meet in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer look at each other as they shake hands during a press conference at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Sept. 18, 2025. Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File)U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer look at each other as they shake hands during a press conference at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Sept. 18, 2025.

Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File)Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gestures as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech during their visit to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Oct. 28, 2025. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gestures as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech during their visit to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Oct. 28, 2025.

President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House, March 3, 2026, in Washington. President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House, March 3, 2026, in Washington.

is heading to France on Monday to meet with an ideologically diverse group of world leaders who have at least one thing in common: All have either found themselves the target of Trump’s ire, or have been forced to negotiate awkward moments with the U.S. leader. And the leaders of Japan and Germany have endured sitting through clumsy asides by Trump about dark moments in their countries’ histories..

It’s also a chance to take measure of their relationship with Trump at a moment when the U.S. leader seems more determined than ever to go it alone on matters of global consequence. The dynamics of the summit are not unlike a family holiday gathering where “there’s an uncle you don’t quite like,” said Max Bergmann, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“And no one wants to have a confrontation, even if things get quite passive-aggressive at times,” Bergmann said. “But, you know, there’s always the possibility that things might snap, and it might get rather dramatic. ” Here’s a look at some of the notable moments of public friction and uncomfortable exchanges between Trump and his fellow G7 leaders.has focused on the United Kingdom’s reluctance to assist U.S. military strikes on Iran, British immigration policies, and the country’s renewable energy strategies.

“This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with,”after the U.K. placed the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales on advanced readiness status to potentially deploy to the Middle East. His sharpest rhetoric toward the leader of America’s northern neighbor came after Carney at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,over Trump’s jabs.

The prime minister told reporters earlier this month that Trump was an “exceptionally active user of social media” and that he was not going to respond to everything he posts.viral video footage, appearing to push the French president’s face away as they were getting off a plane during a visit to Vietnam. Trump told the audience that Brigitte treats Macron “extremely badly” and said that the French president was “still recovering from the right to the jaw.

” Macron afterward told reporters that the couple had been simply joking around and said Trump’s comments were “neither elegant nor appropriate. ” Trump regularly regales audiences with his prowess as a dealmaker by recounting conversations he’s had with Macron about trade irritants, mimicking Macron’s responsesas Italy declined to assist the United States in the war against Iran and after the premier chastised Trump for feuding with Pope Leo XIV about the conflict.

“Do people like her? I can’t believe it,” Trump said of Meloni, to Milan newspaper Corriere della Sera. He added: “I thought she had courage. I was wrong.

”When asked by a Japanese reporter why he didn’t tell allies in Europe and Asia before the U.S. attacked Iran, Trump casually invoked Pearl Harbor to defend his decision.

“Who knows better about surprise than Japan? ” Trump said with Takaichi by his side.

“Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK? ” Trump’s remark surprised many people in Japan, who had grown accustomed to American presidents avoiding harsh discussion of Japan’s surprise strike on the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii that pushed the U.S. into World War II.

His predecessors have instead focused on deepening ties with Japan, which became an ally after the war.at home for not reacting to the comments by Trump, letting them pass with a glance at her ministers seated nearby.by Iran and criticized the U.S. for going into the war without any strategy, saying that also made it harder to end the conflict.

Days later, the Pentagon announced it would pull some 5,000 U.S. troops out of Germany and Trump hinted he’d look to cut the U.S. military presencewhen the chancellor visited the White House last year on the eve of the solemn anniversary of D-Day, the start of Allied operations which led to the liberation of Western Europe, the defeat of Nazi Germany and end of World War II.

Merz noted the anniversary while making the case that the U.S. was once again in a position to help end a conflict with enormous stakes for Europe — Russia’s war against Ukraine — when Trump interjected that D-Day wasThe chancellor reminded Trump that the day also marked the beginning of “the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship. ”Madhani is a White House reporter for the Associated Press whose reporting focuses on U.S. foreign policy. Contact him securely on Signal at aamermadhani.39





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