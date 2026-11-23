Two turkeys raised on a West Virginia farm strutted a red carpet at the Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C., ahead of Tuesday's pardon.

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, where they were photographed strutting across a red carpet, posing for pictures and standing atop the hotel's beds before their big day on the South Lawn. Two Thanksgiving turkeys make themselves at home on separate beds at Washington's luxurious Willard InterContinental hotel ahead of President Donald Trump's annual White House turkey pardon on Nov. 24, 2026. The U.S. Department of Agriculture celebrated their arrival on X, announcing a"SPECIAL DELIVERY TO WASHINGTON, D.C.!

" and describing the birds as"two VERY special guests" receiving the presidential treatment. Photographs shared by the USDA, credited to the White House and National Turkey Federation, showed the plump white birds making their grand entrance before an audience of hotel guests and photographers. One turkey was even pictured riding through the hotel's ornate hallways inside a travel crate perched on a brass luggage cart.

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The pair appeared equally comfortable with the accommodations, with one bird spreading its feathers atop a neatly made bed while its companion stood nearby. But before the turkeys meet the commander in chief, Americans have been invited to settle a pressing matter of national importance: What should they be called? Two Thanksgiving turkeys strut down the red carpet at the historic Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, D.C.

, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, ahead of President Donald Trump's annual White House turkey pardon. Voting on the names closed Sunday at 5 p.m. ET, with the winning pair expected to be announced before a second round of voting opens Monday at 8 a.m. That final vote will determine which turkey receives the official ceremonial pardon.

The birds, raised by American turkey farmers Scott and Becky Rightsell at Deans Gap Farm in West Virginia, have already received their own playful presidential biographies. Both hatched July 15, but their tastes apparently differ. According to the White House, one enjoys Golden Delicious apples and scenic country drives, while the other prefers Dr Pepper and dreams of vacationing in Aggieland. The pair was selected from a larger flock based on appearance and temperament, according to West Virginia Gov.

Patrick Morrisey's office. Their preparations included getting accustomed to crowds, camera lights and noise. And for Americans who cannot get enough turkey-related excitement, the White House has unveiled"Gobble Getaway," an online game challenging players to help a turkey dodge a chef armed with a net and roasting pan while making its way across the South Lawn to the pardon podium.

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The annual Thanksgiving tradition dates back to 1947, when the National Turkey Federation first presented a holiday bird to President Harry Truman. One of President Donald Trump's Thanksgiving turkeys gets a ride on a hotel luggage cart at the Willard InterContinental in Washington, D.C. , ahead of Tuesday's presidential turkey pardon.are scheduled to participate in this year's ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. ET on the White House South Lawn.

Although the public gets to vote on which turkey receives the ceremonial pardon, both birds are traditionally spared the Thanksgiving dinner table. For now, the pair can enjoy their luxury accommodations and newfound celebrity status, knowing their next stop is 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue rather than the oven. Jasmine Baehr is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, legal debates surrounding life and family policy, as well as faith and culture.