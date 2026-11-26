President Donald Trump used a Truth Social Thanksgiving post to praise deportations, criticize White House renovations, and attack New York Times journalist David Sanger.

Donald Trump utilized his Thanksgiving message on the Truth Social platform to express gratitude for the removal of illegal immigrants he characterized as violent criminals, while simultaneously launching a multi-faceted critique of the White House renovation project and New York Times journalist David Sanger.

Deportation Gratitude and Somali Community Critique

The president opened his holiday address by thanking the individuals he alleges are murderers, drug dealers, and criminals who he claims entered the United States from foreign jails, prisons, and mental institutions. Trump wrote that these individuals, whom he described as pouring in to rape, plunder, and kill American citizens in record numbers, are now mostly gone. He wished them a happy Thanksgiving from faraway lands, stating they will never return to the United States.

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Trump specifically highlighted the two percent of the Somali population in the United States who he claimed have jobs and work without government assistance. He referred to these individuals as wonderful American citizens. In contrast, he argued that the rest of the community should be removed immediately to save Minnesota, which he declared has no chance if they remain. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the country and has been a frequent target of the president since reports of widespread welfare fraud emerged earlier this year.

White House Renovations and Economic Disputes

Donald Trump turned his attention to the ongoing construction at the White House, counting seventeen broken windows, chipped columns, missing moldings, and botched plaster and paint jobs. This count occurred nine days after he previously reported eighteen broken windows to reporters. He stated he felt strongly that after being built in 1792, the primary symbol of the country required fixing.

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The president noted that he tore down the East Wing in October of the previous year to construct a ballroom that he claimed presidents had sought for over 150 years. He also criticized the White House staff, commiserating with citizens and reporters who were upset by what he described as filth, dirt, and corruption. He framed the repairs as a necessary correction to maintain the dignity of the executive mansion.

Additionally, Trump extended his holiday wishes to those he accused of issuing fake economic numbers prior to the election. He cited a correction released on Wednesday that adjusted Gross Domestic Product growth from 3.4 percent to 4.3 percent. He labeled this adjustment a record-setting error that should be immediately investigated, using the discrepancy to question the integrity of the official economic data.

Conflict with David Sanger and Media Criticism

The Thanksgiving message arrived hours after a late-night confrontation with David Sanger, a longtime national security correspondent for the New York Times. Trump attacked Sanger, calling him a lowlife and a mediocre reporter for the failing newspaper, in response to an article published on Wednesday. The article traced the stock market rally following Trump's intervention in the Nvidia scandal, which brought Jensen Huang back, and the subsequent loss of those gains within days.

Instead of addressing the market analysis, Trump listed achievements he claimed Sanger ignored, including border security, the biggest tax and regulation cuts ever delivered, and what he described as the most successful naval blockade in history. He also claimed victory over Venezuela took one day and asserted that the murder rate is now at its lowest level in 126 years.

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Policy Claims and Historical Context

Trump further claimed credit for clearing up a mess in Iowa regarding the disposal of degraded lead azide. The Army blew up roughly five tons of the explosive at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown last Friday under an emergency permit signed by the Environmental Protection Agency. Residents of one neighborhood were ordered to evacuate from 8am, and schools closed for the day. The 68 drums had been stored at the plant for more than 20 years, predating the Obama administration, though a Trump official had already blamed the previous administration.

He also bragged about settling eight wars and restoring respect for America, despite the United States remaining engaged in a stalemated conflict with Iran. He accused Sanger of only writing what his bosses tell him to write. Sanger has written for the Times since 1982 and has shared in three Pulitzer Prizes, most recently in 2017 for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Researchers do place the 2025 murder rate at a record low, but the decline began before Trump returned to office.