Trump's Tariffs Spark Global Tax War with EU and OECD

President Trump's tariffs on trading partners like the EU are escalating tensions, leading to a potential global tax war. The White House is exploring punitive tax options, including invoking a rarely used 1930s law to double taxes on foreign entities. The OECD and EU are implementing new global tax rules aimed at corporations with low effective tax rates, which the US views as unfair. Congressional Republicans have criticized these policies, arguing they unfairly target American businesses.

Cross-border tax and trade policy are inextricably linked, but recent moves by the White House and GOP-led Congress, as well as by the OECD and EU, suggest that tax tensions between nations could run a little hotter than usual. One of the more opaque methods of global economic war may occur far away from the world of customs agents and consumer prices, dipping a little deeper into the world of corporate tax and profits of multinational corporations. The White House directed the Secretary of the Treasury to inform the OECD that Congress, and Congress alone, makes tax policy. The Treasury Secretary is also to consider the options available to the U.S. to the extent other countries are violating U.S. tax or imposing 'discriminatory taxation' on U.S. companies. Specifically mandates the Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Commerce and US Trade Representative look at the potential application of Section 891, a provision of the Internal Revenue Code that dates back to the 1930s but has never been invoked, and authorizes the president to impose a doubling of the rate of tax on citizens or corporations in foreign countries that are imposing extraterritorial or discriminatory taxation measures on the United States. Pat Brown, Partner and PwC National Tax Office Co-Leader, said at the recent media briefing that the OECD guidance essentially doubled down on the 'underfunded profits rule' tax approach. Brown described it as 'highly unusual' for there to be executive actions related to international tax in the very first week of an administration, and added that the actions taken by the Trump administration related to this issue were 'unprecedented in my lifetime.' A particular focus of ire for Congressional Republicans, a delegation of GOP members traveled to Paris and Berlin back in September 2023 to deliver the message that the policy unfairly targets U.S. business. They did not receive the welcome they wanted back then, and with the OECD reinforcing the guidance, the tensions are rising again.





