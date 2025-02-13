This article explores the unexpected link between U.S. interest rates and the potential for a lack of cuts in 2025, drawing a parallel to the rarity of arthouse movie cuts. It delves into President Trump's contradictory stance on interest rates and his persistent push for tariffs, analyzing the impact on Wall Street and the broader economy.

There's an intriguing parallel between the world of arthouse cinema and U.S. interest rates in 2025: both might experience a lack of cuts. The headline inflation rate for 12 months, sitting at 3%, hasn't been this low since June. While a mere 10 basis points higher than December's 2.9%, this seemingly minor shift has sent shockwaves through the market. The psychological impact, akin to a $2.

99 coffee suddenly appearing more appealing than a $3 one, has prompted traders to scale back their expectations of interest rate cuts in the first half of the year, or even in 2025. This, of course, assumes that the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its traditional status as an independent entity.Adding to the uncertainty, U.S. President Donald Trump, notorious for his shifting stances, has once again reiterated his call for lower interest rates, this time while advocating for his ongoing series of tariffs. These tariffs, ranging from country-specific to industry-targeted and reciprocal in nature, have left Wall Street in a state of confusion. Lower interest rates typically translate to positive news for investors, but tariffs generally exert upward pressure on prices. Stocks experienced a decline, though not as dramatic as some arthouse film releases, as reported on Wednesday. Both the headline CPI and core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, exceeded market expectations.Trump's pronouncements on interest rates have been inconsistent throughout his presidency. In January, he claimed he would push for rate cuts. He then reversed course on Sunday, stating his intention to impose reciprocal tariffs on every country that levies import duties on the U.S. 'Very simply, it's if they charge us, we charge them,' he asserted. This latest episode underscores the complexities surrounding monetary policy in the current political climate. Meanwhile, investors have been increasingly drawn to actively managed exchange-traded funds, with their assets under management growing at a rate five times faster than those of passive funds in 2024, according to a Morningstar report. However, analysts have raised concerns about the potential pitfalls of this trend





