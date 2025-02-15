Trump's Sovereign Wealth Fund Proposal: A Recipe for Corruption?

The article explores the potential dangers of Trump's proposal for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, drawing parallels to the ethical issues and abuse of power prevalent in similar funds established by other countries. It examines the funding challenges, inherent risks of cronyism, and the potential for undermining democratic principles.

It’s called a sovereign wealth fund , and it is the tool petrostates and other governments use to direct the investment of their budget surpluses. Given Trump ’s personality, penchant for grand gestures, and envy of less democratic regimes, it’s no surprise he would propose a U.S. sovereign wealth fund . The problems with such a fund, though, are fairly obvious. For one thing, sovereign wealth fund s typically require a budget surplus.

The United States has nothing of the sort, nor will it in the foreseeable future. Second, Trump and his DOGE czar, Elon Musk, claim to be rooting out “fraud and abuse” in the government. Few entities are more rife with fraud, abuse, and self-enrichment than a government-run investment fund. It’s not a stretch to say the government fund would become a playground for political cronies and corrupt deals.Because these funds are a bit foreign to the Western mind, and because Trump has issued as a first step to creating a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, it’s worth a deeper dive into the whole idea. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have sovereign wealth funds, along with fellow petrostate Norway. The Communist Chinese government runs many similar funds. A couple dozen other countries have smaller sovereign wealth funds. As the term suggests, the wealth in play belongs to the royal family or the national government. The rulers of these countries control the investments, whose stated purposes are twofold: to generate wealth for the government and to advance national interests. For instance, Saudi Arabia’s $700 billion Public Investment Fund owns, through an intermediary, the company Neom, which promises to build The Line, a massive, kind-of-indoors, very long and narrow futuristic city in the desert. PIF, directed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is also a major shareholder in Uber and Boeing. Saudi’s PIF also owns LIV Golf, the main competitor with the PGA Tour. LIV is hosting a tournament at the Doral resort, which is owned by Trump. Here, you see the Saudis’ tactical national-interest angle: Owning LIV allows the Saudi royals to endear themselves to the U.S. president by flattering him and funneling him both money and prestige. This upcoming tournament won’t be the first Trump family partnership with PIF: Right after Trump left office, his son-in-law and chief Middle East envoy Jared Kushner landed a $2 billion investment from PIF for his new company. If this sounds ethically dubious, you’re catching on. Sovereign wealth funds are tools for insider enrichment. Malaysian insiders, for instance, sent billions of dollars from their sovereign wealth fund to shell companies that, in turn, purchased luxury amenities, including a yacht for the prime minister’s stepson. Angola’s sovereign wealth fund, through noncompetitive processes, awarded contracts to companies owned by government officials.That is, sovereign wealth funds are, by definition, politicized, which means they are almost a guarantee of cronyism and abuse of power. Trump floated the idea of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund during the 2024 campaign. Two weeks into his second term, he started the ball rolling with a press conference and an executive order. The president could not unilaterally create such a fund — only Congress could do that. Trump’s executive order stated, “It is in the interest of the American people that the Federal Government establish a sovereign wealth fund.” Trump ordered the secretaries of treasury and commerce to develop and submit a plan for a sovereign wealth fund within 90 days. “Such plan shall include recommendations for funding mechanisms, investment strategies, fund structure, and a governance model,” the executive order stated. “The plan shall also include an evaluation of the legal considerations for establishing and managing such a fund, including any need for legislation.” It’s no coincidence that most of the countries with sovereign wealth funds are petrostates. These are countries where the government owns the oil and natural gas reserves and profits off the drilling. The U.S. government also brings in revenue from leasing out oil and gas rights to private companies. In 2019, for instance, the U.S. brought in $23.4 billion in revenues, mostly royalties, from oil and gas leases on federal lands. Under current federal law, about half of that money goes back to the state where the drilling occurred, and typically 40% goes to fund the Bureau of Reclamation, which builds dams and reservoirs. The leftover, less than half a billion dollars, is deposited into the general fund. Funding a sovereign wealth fund out of drilling leases, then, would inevitably increase the federal deficit. Congress would have to start funding the Bureau of Reclamation from the general fund or reduce oil and gas contributions to the general fund. So, for a non-petrostate with no budget surplus to speak of, how could we possibly fund a sovereign wealth fund? The White House argues that Trump’s policies — tariffs, tax hikes, and more drilling — will generate the revenue to fill this fund. But these policies are unlikely to have the desired effect.





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sovereign Wealth Fund Trump Corruption Government Investment Cronyism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump orders creation of US sovereign wealth fund, says it could own part of TikTokPresident Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the U.S. to take steps to start developing a government-owned investment fund that he said could be used to profit off of TikTok if he’s successful at finding the company an American buyer.

Read more »

Trump Signs Executive Order for Sovereign Wealth Fund, Bitcoin Potential on the HorizonPresident Trump signs an executive order to establish a sovereign wealth fund, raising speculation about the potential for government Bitcoin investment.

Read more »

Trump orders creation of US sovereign wealth fund, says it could own part of TikTokPresident Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the U.S. to take steps to start developing a government-owned investment fund that he said could be used to profit off of TikTok if he’s successful at finding the company an American buyer.

Read more »

Trump signs order establishing a sovereign wealth fund that he says could buy TikTokThe fund would serve as an economic development tool and perhaps be used to buy TikTok.

Read more »

Trump orders creation of U.S. sovereign wealth fund, says it could own part of TikTokPresident Trump orders the U.S. to take steps to start developing a government-owned investment fund that he said could be used to profit off of TikTok.

Read more »

Trump Signs Order to Develop U.S. Sovereign Wealth FundPresident Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the U.S. to begin developing a government-owned investment fund. Trump envisions the fund profiting from investments in companies like TikTok, which he aims for the U.S. to have a 50% stake in. He believes the fund could eventually surpass the size of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Read more »