Could “TrumpCare” become a reality?

In an age of AI, human journalism matters more than ever. Support the reporting you can trust. Become a HuffPost member. Shortly after winning his Senate race, El-Sayed posted a rendering to his social media of a “TrumpCare” gold card, which would theoretically be a government insurance card for every American.

“This is a message for @realDonald Trump,” El-Sayed wrote. “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave. ” The incoming Michigan senator quickly responded with his own statement: “Let’s get to work, then.

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Ready when you are @realDonaldTrump. ”The White House did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Trump’s post and whether the president would support Medicare-for-all legislation. , El-Sayed said he would be “happy to chat” with the president about the possibility of working together on healthcare reform.

“If the President is serious about meeting the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country, I’m ready to work alongside leaders in the Senate like Senators Van Hollen, Sanders, Wyden, and Warren to deliver,” El-Sayed said. Once reposted to X, Trump’s post quickly went viral on social media, with users speculating on what the president could be trying to signal and whether he would be open to the idea of Medicare-for-all.

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Since his party’s devastating midterm losses early this month, Trump has given many mixed messages about how he will work with the newly Democratic Congress once they take control in January.

“But there’s a chance we could get great healthcare and a lot of other things, and we do it in a bipartisan way,” Trump said. , a longtime proponent of the idea, has signaled he intends to push for the legislation when Democrats take control of Congress.

“I think the election, in my opinion, was a crying out for fundamental change in the way the government does business and the absolute need to protect a struggling working class,”“I think this is a time to bring about very significant changes in policies so that we can actually improve the lives of working families. ”