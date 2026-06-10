Trump's SNAP Cut Boast Draws Republican Applause Amid Rising Food Insecurity

During his State of the Union, President Trump celebrated cutting food assistance for millions, receiving a standing ovation from Republicans. The cuts stem from a $187 billion reduction in SNAP funding, which analysts warn could end nutrition aid for the poorest in some states. With nearly 48 million food insecure and SNAP enrollment dropping, Democrats denounce the policy as favoring tax cuts for the rich over hungry families.

The State of the Union address featured President Trump boasting about removing millions from food assistance, a claim that drew a standing ovation from Republican lawmakers.

He stated that in one year, they had lifted 2.4 million Americans off food stamps, calling it a record. This assertion references the Republican reconciliation package signed into law the previous summer, which included $187 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The law imposes reductions in federal nutrition funding for states and expands work requirements.

Nonpartisan analysis indicates that for the first time in the 50-year history of SNAP, the federal government will not guarantee that the lowest-income individuals and people with disabilities in every state have access to food assistance if states refuse to pay the required cost share, potentially ending the program in those areas. Additionally, the USDA eliminated a key survey used to measure food insecurity, undermining efforts to track the impact of these unprecedented SNAP cuts.

Data shows that nearly 48 million people in the US faced food insecurity in 2024, including almost one in five households with children. Recent figures indicate that around 696,000 fewer people received SNAP benefits in November 2025 compared to the prior month. Critics argue that economic conditions have not improved and groceries remain unaffordable, so the loss of benefits stems directly from policy choices.

Representative Sarah McBride condemned her Republican colleagues for celebrating the President's remarks, saying his Big Ugly Bill ripped food away from hungry mothers, children, and seniors to fund tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans





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