David Rothkopf says the Nvidia scandal will become the defining corruption story of the Trump administration.

Donald Trump’s direct role in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reinstatement will become a bigger problem for the president than even the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, a political analyst says.that Trump had personally intervened in Nvidia’s internal affairs to reinstate Huang, who had resigned amid reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and reported affairs with two subordinates.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters“This scandal will transcend even Epstein and become the signature scandal of the Trump administration because they have gone too far,” Rothkopf told co-host Joanna Coles.

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“They have gone too far in taking their own private economic interests and selling American national security down the river in order just to make an extra buck or to cover up the fact that they have been reckless in the past,” he added. “It is ugly, and it is infuriating, and it is inexplicable in any world except for Trumpworld, which we all happen to be trapped in until this guy shuffles off his mortal coil whenever that may happen.

” “How bad is this for the country? Let me count the ways. broligarchic impunity, national security, the scandal that is undoubtedly going to get deeper from all of this. Where do you think all the stories about Jensen Wang’s girlfriend’s ties to Chinese intelligence came from? They came from people in the United States government who felt that it was a problem.

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They didn’t come from Trump, obviously, because he’s been denying them. What do you think this is going to do to those stories? More of them are going to pour out,” he said.in the New York Times just yesterday, has been in regular contact with Chinese intelligence for months and months and months. And Trump knew and Lutnick knew,” Rothkopf continued.ignoring warnings from colleagues about a potential spy working for a Chinese front company.

Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm led by Lutnick’s sons, has also reportedlyAlice Huang, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a third unidentified Nividia employee, and Huang's wife Lori Huang. Any good economic news as a result of Huang’s return comes at the expense of national security, Rothkopf said.

“Tech bros can do whatever the hell they want,” he said. “National security doesn’t mean anything. And the country will be screwed. ”Rothkopf predicted a second phase in which the leaks and other developments would be investigated.

He said witnesses would not be silenced by the U.S. government or threats from White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, because other intelligence agencies already knew about the situation. Former intelligence officials would also speak out, he predicted, exposing further problems and revealing the extent of Trump’s, Lutnick’s and others’ financial holdings. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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