Trump's Second Term: Reordering America, One Tariff and Layoff at a Time

President Trump's second term is marked by drastic changes to social, political, and economic norms. His aggressive policies, including heavy tariffs and mass layoffs of federal employees, are facing fierce legal challenges and raising concerns about the potential impact on the U.S. economy and workforce.

President Donald Trump , approaching the first-month mark in his second term , has moved with dizzying speed and blunt force to reorder American social and political norms and the economy while redefining the U.S. role in the world. The president has also imposed scores of new tariffs against U.S. trade partners and threatened more, even as economists warn that this will pass costs on to U.S. consumers and feed inflation.

Those potentially losing jobs include medical scientists, energy infrastructure specialists, foreign service employees, FBI agents, prosecutors, educational and farming data experts, overseas aid workers and even human resources personnel who would otherwise have to manage the dismissals. The administration not only wants to cut nearly the entire workforce but also erase all its data from the past 12 years. The administration agreed to pause any firings pending the outcome of legal challenges, allowing time for those potentially affected to prepare for the possibility of job loss. While Trump promised to turn Washington upside down, his moves could have far-reaching implications for thousands of federal employees around the country and drive up the unemployment rate if large numbers of layoffs happen at once. Court challenges to Trump’s policies started on Inauguration Day and have continued at a furious pace since Jan. 20





DONALD TRUMP SECOND TERM TARIFFS FEDERAL EMPLOYEES LAYOFFS ECONOMY POLITICS USA

