Trump’s SAVE Act Fantasy Is Paralyzing Congress

He’s demanding Congress pass an unnecessary voter-fraud bill filled with poison pills, bringing the political system to a standstill.

is a monstrously incoherent piece of legislation. Earlier iterations were relatively simple efforts to impose on the states a national photo-ID requirement for voting or voter registration.

This, Trump repeatedly asserted, was necessary to address the . We’re each attached to years of texts, searches, and photos, an archive of self-incrimination and humiliation that could detonate at any time.

Without jinxing it, we asked the ’73 champ and former U.S. senator about what a championship ring would mean after the 53-year drought. A federal judge has blocked the DoJ’s anti-weaponization fund indefinitely and ordered officials to assert in writing that it won’t go forward. The UFC cage fight celebrates America’s 250th . Here’s a guide to the fight card, lawsuit, and drama over “the Claw.

”From Donald Trump Jr. to 2 Chainz, a guide to those raking it in today as the rocket-maker goes public. How a Long Island grandma and a crew of volunteer firefighters helped facilitate a ballot hijacking that changed New York elections forever. The president is digging in his heels on his unqualified DNI pick, though it’s jeopardizing tools allegedly needed to stop terrorists.

If you believe the latest gossip, Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s relationship survived a very silly scheme concocted by their exes. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.





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