Trump's Saudi Arabia Diplomacy Raises Concerns in Europe and Ukraine

Trump 's approach to ending the war between Russia and Ukraine has caused concern among Europe an allies and Ukrainian officials, who fear that the new US administration will sideline them as Washington and Moscow plan direct negotiations.

As a three-year-long conflict persists, Trump has ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security advisor Mike Waltz, and special envoy Steve Witkoff to travel to Saudi Arabia to meet with their Russian counterparts, according to a US federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss upcoming diplomatic efforts. It remains unclear to what extent Ukrainian or European officials will be represented in the discussions, which are expected to take place in Riyadh in the coming days. The official said that the US considers the negotiations to be in an early stage and progressing smoothly, and that the individuals who ultimately participate at the negotiating table could change. In statements to the press on Sunday, Trump said, without going into detail, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “will be involved” in the negotiations. This approach comes after Trump's key advisors, including Vice President JD Vance, raised concerns in Kiev and other European capitals last week by commenting that the Washington administration is determined to find a quick resolution to the conflict with minimal European involvement. “An old relationship of several decades between Europe and America is coming to an end,” Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. “From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adjust to that.” White House officials rejected on Sunday the notion that Europe has been excluded from the conversation. Trump recently spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron and is expected to consult with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week. During his visits to Munich and Paris, Vance held talks with Macron, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as Zelenskyy. “Now, they may not like some of the sequence with which these negotiations are taking place, but I have to reject this ... notion that they are not being consulted,” Waltz told “Fox News Sunday.” “Without a doubt they are being consulted and at the end of the day, however, it will be under the leadership of President Trump that we put an end to this war,” Waltz asserted. Rubio, who was in Israel on Sunday before traveling to Saudi Arabia, said that the US is taking a careful approach as it resumes dialogue with Moscow after the Joe Biden administration ended its contact with the Kremlin following the February 2022 invasion. Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week and both agreed to begin high-level talks on ending the war. They were initially presented as bilateral, but Trump later claimed that Ukraine would have a seat — though he didn't say at what stage. It remains unclear whether any Ukrainian officials will participate in the upcoming talks in Riyadh. A Ukrainian delegation was in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to pave the way for a possible visit by Zelenskyy, according to Ukraine's economy minister. Starmer, the British Prime Minister, wrote in an op-ed for The Daily Telegraph on Monday that Ukraine must be involved in any negotiations about its future “because anything less would be accepting Putin's position that Ukraine is not a real nation.” Starmer also recalled the disastrous withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan during Biden's presidency





