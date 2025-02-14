President Trump's proposal to engage in immediate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine without concessions from Moscow is viewed as a dangerous move that risks undermining the post-World War II order and betraying a crucial ally. The text argues that Trump's lack of understanding of Russia's true nature and his willingness to appease Putin's aggression pose a significant threat to global stability.

President Trump 's announcement of immediate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine without any concessions from Moscow is setting the stage for the destruction of the post-World War II order and one of the greatest betrayals of an ally in American history. In his statement, Trump quoted Putin on the virtue of “common sense,” showing he is dealing with a country he does not understand.

Russia’s leaders have created a regime based on organized crime and contempt for human life. Ukraine’s struggle is an attempt to break free of Russia’s control and adopt the West’s values. Under these circumstances, the role of common sense in Russia today is nonexistent.The change goes deeper than just the store shelves that are now filled with Chinese goods. Having attacked Ukraine and met resistance, Russia has fallen back on the pretense it is an embattled fortress. To pursue its ends the Putin regime has turned the economy into a war machine, adopted a version of globalization based on theft and launched a campaign to indoctrinate young people and ensure cannon fodder for years to come. Putin will be glad to manipulate Trump’s desire to reduce America’s global responsibilities, but if he can destroy Ukrainian nationhood with Trump’s help, the only thing the United States can count on is that his gratitude will be short lived.The most striking change in Russia since 2022 is its transformation into a war machine. Military factories facing large-scale orders for weapons production in the face of a labor shortage recruited 600,000 skilled employees at high wages. This helped drive economic growth that has consistently confounded expectations. In 2023, the Russian economy grew by 3.6% against the January International Monetary Fund forecast of 0.3%, and in 2024, the growth rate may be 3.8% to 4.0% whereas experts had predicted just 1.3%. If hostilities end, the pattern will be very difficult to change. In a meeting with workers last year at the Uralvagonzavod factory in Nizhny Tagil, Putin said the military-industrial complex could count on orders for the next five to 10 years.The regime has also created a mercenary army composed of men from impoverished regions who have been persuaded to fight for salaries of about $2,000 a month. The total compensation, including signup bonuses and death benefits is, in some cases, more than they could earn in 25 to 30 years working for the average wage in their region. In return, in many cases, they are selling their lives. If large numbers of battle-hardened mercenaries are abruptly discharged, they will return home to jobs that pay much less than what they received in the army, threatening social peace. Besides transiting to a war economy, Russia is becoming the center of an international economic network operating beyond the control of Western institutions and laws. The government now encourages companies to ignore intellectual property rights, allowing them to produce for free goods that normally require royalty payments. Companies that produced drugs, medical devices and other products were allowed to ignore patent laws and licensing agreements. Western software is not only used illegally throughout Russia but also sold to customers in Africa and East Asia.NATO officials confirmed July 28 that US intelligence foiled a Russian plan to assassinate Armin Papperger, the chief executive of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, which produced artillery shells for Ukraine. The plot was one of a series of Russian plans to assassinate European defense-industry executives who were supporting Ukraine, officials said. In July, a series of packages postmarked from Lithuania exploded in DHL cargo facilities in Britain and Germany and in a courier firm in Poland. Western investigators said they believed the packages were a test of Russia’s ability to plant explosives on cargo airplanes bound for the United States and Canada. James Appathurai, a NATO deputy assistant secretary general, said Jan. 28 the West is preventing Russians from committing acts of terrorism by “setting red lines at the highest level.” This minimal deterrence, besides the fact it is unlikely to work, raises the question of why even plotting a terrorist act does not constitute the crossing of a red line. Finally, the Putin regime is propagandizing the Russian population to support further military adventures in the years ahead. Russians are confronted by “talk shows,” in reality indoctrination sessions, on all major television stations. They involve different personalities, but the message is always the same: Ukraine is a Nazi state and working with NATO to threaten Russia





