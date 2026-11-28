Unlike past presidents who accepted responsibility for midterm losses, President Trump remains unrepentant, preventing the Republican Party from conducting a necessary introspection and recovery process following a significant electoral setback.

Typically, after the kind of midterm defeat Republicans received on November 3, a political party enters a period of introspection and calibration. Often, scapegoats are found, or at least major mistakes are identified and forsworn going forward.

At present, though, you hear a lot of muttering among surviving GOP officeholders about “listening to voters” and ex post facto regrets about the party’s 2026 message. But Republicans are being categorically prevented from having a healthy reckoning with party weaknesses by their fundamental source, the 47th president of the United States.

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With an unrepentantmaintaining his grip on power for the next two years, it’s unlikely his party can undergo the sort of purging it needs to begin a recovery from an electoral debacle that was clearly attributable to the president’s unpopular persona and policies. As the venerable political observer Charlie Cook hasThe norm is some contrition on the part of a party leader. After horrific losses in 2010, President Obama referred to the setback as “a shellacking.