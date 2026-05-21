Trump's redirect on $1.8 Billion 'Slush Fund' Met with Open Repbellion from His Own Party

A high-stakes White House meeting was canceled Thursday after the President's own party rebelled against his $1.8 billion 'slush fund' for January 6 rioters. The administration is counting on the $70 billion immigration enforcement bill to fund its deportation operations through 2029. The bill's collapse is attributed to growing tensions between the President and his own party. Thune stated the needed help regarding the issue, highlighting growing Senate concerns. The White House had announced they would tackle the problem to deal with lawmakers home until June 1. The cancellation reflects growing Senate frustration with the fund. Several senators expressed strongly criticizing the fund, calling it an 'un-American stunt.'

A high-stakes White House summit with Speaker Mike Johnson and top GOP leaders was abruptly canceled Thursday as the President's own party openly revolted against his $1.8 billion 'slush fund' for January 6 rioters.

A meeting meant to salvage the stalled $70 billion immigration enforcement bill the administration is counting on to fund its deportation operation through 2029 was instead effectively pronounced dead for the week. The bill's collapse is attributed to deepening rifts between President Trump and his own party over a $1.8 billion fund critics are denouncing as a slush fund.

Many Senate Republicans confronted the acting Attorney General Todd Blanche with grave concerns that the fund could funnel taxpayer money to rioters who assaulted police officers on January 6, 2021. Senate Majority Leader John Thune pulled the plug on the votes by sending lawmakers home until June 1. Thune reportedly stated the White House needs to help with this issue because there are many party members who are concerned. The summit was abruptly canceled amid these tensions.

Several senators stated heavily criticizing the fund as wrong, with Senator Alaska's Lisa Murkowski stating the fund is like a 'bomb dropped into a reconciliation bill.

' Senator Bill Cassidy called the fund an 'un-American stunt,' while Senator Utah's John Curtis said he 'doesnt like the fund at all.





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Trump's Party January 6 Rioters $1.8 Billion Slush Fund White House Summit Immigration Enforcement Bill Thune's Stand Senate Rebellion

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