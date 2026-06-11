Trump's Recent Physical Included Record 22 Specialists for a Sitting President

President Donald Trump underwent a medical examination involving a record 22 specialist doctors, according to a memo from his personal physician. The detailed health report, which notes his weight increase and medication regimen, also addresses public concerns about leg swelling, hand bruising, and occasional drowsiness.

Donald Trump's most recent medical examination involved an unprecedented number of specialists for a sitting president, with his personal physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbarella , documenting 22 specialist consultations in a memo dated May 29 following the President's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

This figure surpasses the 14 doctors Trump saw during a prior checkup in April 2025 and is significantly higher than the specialist counts reported for previous presidents: George H.W. Bush consulted five specialists during his 1989 physical, while George W. Bush saw 12 in 2001, according to Washington Post reporting.

President Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, stated in a February 2024 briefing that Biden had been examined by a group of "20 doctors," though she did not specify how many were specialists. Trump's Walter Reed visits have become more frequent, with three publicly reported appointments in the last 14 months: the April 2025 physical, another checkup including a CT scan last October, and the exam at the end of last month.

In his statement after the latest examination, Barbarella declared that the President "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.

" The official health report lists Trump at 75 inches tall and 238 pounds-14 pounds heavier than the previous year-but notes a healthy resting heart rate and normal blood pressure. He is prescribed two cholesterol medications and daily aspirin for his heart. Despite the overall positive assessment, several observable issues have raised public concern during Trump's second term.

These include noticeable swelling in his legs, bruising on his hands that he has occasionally attempted to conceal with makeup or bandages, and multiple incidents where he appeared to briefly doze off in public settings. The White House has addressed these matters, attributing leg swelling to chronic venous insufficiency, a relatively common circulatory condition in older adults.

The hand bruising has been explained as a side effect of regular aspirin use combined with frequent handshakes, although bruising has been visible on both hands. Furthermore, those close to the President, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have denied any struggle with alertness, with Rubio testifying in a congressional hearing that he has "never seen him fall asleep" and noting the President often calls him during early morning hours.

At 79 years old, Trump is the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, exceeding his predecessor Joe Biden by approximately five months. Biden's 2024 reelection campaign faced significant scrutiny over concerns about his fitness for office, a narrative that now contrasts with the discussion surrounding Trump's health disclosures. The Daily Mail has reached out to the White House for additional comment on these developments





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Health Walter Reed Presidential Physical Specialist Doctors Chronic Venous Insufficiency Hand Bruising Oldest President Sean Barbarella Karine Jean-Pierre Marco Rubio

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What new Southern Baptist president has said about Donald TrumpPastor Willy Rice has pushed for the church to reject 'wokeness' but he criticized a social media post of President Donald Trump.

Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: Serbian President Vučić says support for US 'surged' under Trump, invites him to visit BelgradeSerbian President Vučić says relations with the U.S. have transformed under Trump, citing economic cooperation and an invitation for Trump to visit.

Read more »

Trump Administration Touts Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Renovations, President Trump on Inflation and Iran StrikesThe Trump administration has touted the recent Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovations, President Donald Trump has made remarks on inflation and the US's strikes against Iran, and Bill Gates testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.

Read more »

Trump Sets Record for Most Specialists at Presidential PhysicalDonald Trump's latest medical examination at Walter Reed involved 22 specialists, a record for any US president. While the White House describes the approach as comprehensive, some medical experts have raised concerns about the transparency of the 80-year-old president's health.

Read more »