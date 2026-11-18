Michael Kosta couldn’t believe his ears as he heard the president’s casual response to the mayhem.

has torn into Donald Trump over his wild response to a spate of tech crises that have wreaked havoc across the country.that have grounded thousands of flights over the past week, left Microsoft 365 users without Outlook and Teams for 24 hours, and caused Monday’sTrump met with Philippine President Ferdinand"Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during a bilateral meeting at the Malacañang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines.

The White House has scrambled to downplay the incidents, even as Trump allies have demanded answers and called for congressional briefings. Secretary of State Marco Rubio brushed off concerns of cyberattacks, telling reporters that “we are not under systemic attack”, while Trump shrugged off the matter completely. Kosta reacted to a clip of Trump’s response to the disruption as he attended the ASEAN economic conference in Manila.

Also read United Airlines Resolves Nationwide Tech Outage Amid Philly Travel Chaos

“It’s life, it’s life,” Trump told reporters during his trip to the Philippines on Tuesday. “When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine. ” The Comedy Central host said sarcastically: “It’s life?

Wow. He’s been in Asia half a day, he’s talking like a fortune cookie. What do you mean it’s life? ” Kosta went on: “It’s fine.

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It’s fine? I mean, maybe for Trump, it’s fine. He doesn’t fly commercial. He doesn’t know how to use email.

His bank is a guy from Qatar. For the rest of us, though, it’s not fine. ”“So your message to the American people is that things like this happen? I mean, do they?

Because I remember when airplanes took off, and my bank account was accessible. And that was actually, like, a really cool time, you know? ” “But maybe he’s right. That’s life.

So parts of the internet go down for a day or two. This is still America,” Kosta added. Rubio, who is traveling with the president, said there is “zero evidence” that the technical outages were caused by “nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation-state, with a malign actor of any kind. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly.

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