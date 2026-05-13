Trump's proposed 'Golden Dome' estimated to cost $1.2 trillion, far more than he initially said

The proposed 'Golden Dome' by President Trump is estimated to cost $1.2 trillion, which is more than the initial estimate of $1 billion.

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Trump Golden Dome Cost Initially Estimated Billion Trillion

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Trump's proposed 'Golden Dome' estimated to cost $1.2 trillion, far more than he initially saidPresident Donald Trump's plan to put weapons in space, called the “Golden Dome for America” missile defense program, is estimated to cost much more than he originally said.

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Trump’s proposed ‘Golden Dome’ estimated to cost $1.2 trillion, far more than he initially saidSpace weapons plan will cost significantly more than the initial $175 billion price tag.

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