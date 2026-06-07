Trump's Press Conference Turns Heated as He Defends Election Fraud Claims and Insurrectionists

President Trump's press conference took an unexpected turn when he was questioned about the so-called 'weaponization' fund meant to pay reparations to those jailed for their participation in the January 6th insurrection. California Governor Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, subsequently criticized the president's behavior and his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

On Sunday, January 7, President Trump's press conference took an unexpected turn when he was questioned about the so-called 'weaponization' fund meant to pay reparations to those jailed for their participation in the January 6th insurrection.

As he walked away, he reportedly 'crushed his lapel mic underfoot'. California Governor Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, subsequently criticized the president's behavior and his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. In a post on Monday, April 27, Siebel Newsom expressed her shock at Trump's 60 Minutes interview, where he accused the election process of being 'rigged' without providing any evidence. This is not the first time Trump has attacked members of the press, particularly women reporters.

During a press conference in June, he criticized CNN's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, for her perceived lack of smile and her supposed hatred towards his policies. Meanwhile, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has also had a contentious relationship with Trump. In a recent interview, Trump claimed that he would pay the insurrectionists 'the kind of money they deserve', despite many of them being found guilty of assaulting police officers.

He also claimed that the insurrection was 'peaceful' and that those involved had their lives 'ruined', despite providing no evidence to support these claims. In other news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles recently revealed that she had been hospitalized and was 'almost dying', raising concerns about her health and well-being





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Donald Trump Election Fraud January 6Th Insurrection Gavin Newsom Jennifer Siebel Newsom Press Conference

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