Trump's Power Grab: Dismantling Agencies and Unleashing DOGE

President Trump's actions raise alarms about presidential overreach as he closes agencies, freezes spending, and challenges constitutional rights. The formation of DOGE, a new agency led by Elon Musk, has further fueled concerns about unchecked power and access to sensitive government data.

President Trump, back in the White House for less than a month, has taken swift and controversial actions, raising concerns about the balance of power. He has closed agencies, frozen spending mandated by Congress , and challenged the breadth of rights guaranteed by the Constitution. While lower courts have temporarily blocked many of these actions, nothing has yet reached the Supreme Court, where these battles over presidential power could potentially be historic.

Presidents often test the boundaries of their authority, and voters in the recent election sought change. However, the scope and speed of Mr. Trump's attempts to exert power appear unprecedented, prompting alarm on both sides of the political aisle. Even conservative Republicans like Andrew Natsios, former head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), are voicing concerns. USAID, one of the agencies targeted by the Trump administration, is being integrated with Elon Musk's newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Natsios expresses worry about DOGE's influence, stating, 'I think we're creating a system that violates the separation of powers and the checks and balances intended in the Constitution.'Mr. Trump ordered the dismantling of USAID, despite its congressional mandate and legally required funding. He asserts the authority to shut down independent agencies like USAID. Natsios, who served as USAID administrator during the George W. Bush administration, refutes this claim, emphasizing that 'He cannot rescind federal law by executive order.' He underscores that USAID's existence is codified in law, specifically the Foreign Assistance Act, requiring congressional action for any changes. Over 8,000 employees from the 63-year-old agency were sent home, including those with decades of public service across multiple administrations. Kristina Drye, one of those affected, describes the sudden upheaval and its impact on employees' lives.Mr. Trump, a long-time critic of foreign aid, accuses USAID of being a 'radical' partisan agency plagued by fraud, alleging billions of dollars were stolen. Natsios vehemently refutes these claims, stating that USAID is the 'most accountable aid agency in the world,' with robust systems to prevent and detect misuse. He points to the agency's extensive oversight by bodies like the Office of Management and Budget, the State Department Office of Foreign Assistance, and congressional committees. 'No one caught all these horrible abuses? That's just not believable,' Natsios asserts. Instead of seeking congressional evaluation, Mr. Trump entrusted billionaire Elon Musk with the task of scrutinizing USAID and other agencies through DOGE. DOGE engineers gained rapid access to USAID and the U.S. Treasury computer networks, reportedly displacing long-standing officials who resisted. DOGE has since expanded its reach to at least 18 other agencies. Democratic Senator Chris Coons expresses deep concern about DOGE's actions, describing the dismantling of USAID as a 'dress rehearsal' for further agency takedowns. He warns of potential targets like the Department of Education, Labor, Veterans Administration, Defense, and Social Security Administration. Coons criticizes DOGE as an 'unelected, unofficial, small group of young tech bros' who are operating with unchecked access to sensitive government information. He highlights the potential dangers of DOGE controlling data related to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veteran benefits, and tax filings, emphasizing the risks of unauthorized manipulation and control over such critical systems





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

