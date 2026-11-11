Trump's Popularity Among U.S. Military Slips After Iran Conflict

Active U.S. service members' disapproval of President Trump climbs, with recent polls showing a drop to -7 net approval amid the Iran war and shifting attitudes toward military leadership.

The latest Common Defense survey released on October 19 reports that 49 percent of active U.S. service personnel disapprove of President Donald Trump, while 42 percent approve, giving the former president a net approval rating of -7. The decline marks a sharp reversal from an August 2025 poll in which 53 percent of 440 active‑duty respondents approved of Trump, yielding a net approval of +12. The timing of the change coincides with the escalation of the Iran conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iranian nuclear sites.

Mechanisms Behind the Drop in Approval

The Common Defense data reveal that 75 percent of current service members felt that veterans and military families are being neglected, a rise from 65 percent in August 2025. Analysts suggest that the war's impact on military policy and the perceived shift in presidential priorities may have driven the shift. The poll also shows that 48 percent of active‑duty participants opposed the Operation Epic Fury strikes, whereas 53 percent of veterans supported the action, indicating a split in opinion along service lines.

Also read Trump Declares Iran Militarily Defeated Following Qatar Talks

Reactions from Military Leaders and Academics

Peter Feaver, a political science professor at Duke University, explained that military opinion tends to reflect broad civilian trends but remains more conservative. He noted that as the country moves left politically, military groups follow slowly and less sharply. The broader Republican brand suffered losses in the 2022 midterm elections, and Feaver cautioned that similar effects could appear within the military demographic.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also faced a steep decline in support, falling from a net approval of +6 in 2025 to -16 in 2026. The drop was marked by approval dropping to 38 percent and disapproval climbing to 54 percent. Jason Dempsey, executive director of the Center for Veteran Transition and Integration at Columbia University, remarked that service members rarely concentrate on the Secretary of Defense, but Hegseth's hands‑on public profile makes his approval particularly noteworthy.

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Impact on Veterans and Military Families

When the 731 respondents were broken down by group, veterans overall remained positively inclined toward Trump, with 54 percent approving versus 44 percent disapproving. In contrast, military families reported a net disapproval of 69 percent against 30 percent approval. Age also played a role; veterans under 65 showed a net approval of +3, whereas those over 65 gave Trump a net approval of +16. These disparities suggest that younger veterans and military families are more critical of recent presidential actions, especially those related to the Iran conflict.

Future Outlook for Military Opinion

The polling shift indicates that active duty personnel and their supporters may reassess the alignment between presidential leadership and military interests. As tensions with Iran persist and the U.S. continues to engage in regional security debates, it remains to be seen whether Trump's approval will recover among the armed forces in upcoming midterm and presidential elections. Stakeholders, including military advocacy groups, will likely monitor changes closely to gauge the broader ramifications for Republican support among the nation's most security‑focused voters.