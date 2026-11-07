President Trump faces severe political backlash and mocking in liberal media following midterm losses linked to the Iran conflict. The article analyzes the geopolitical stakes of continuing versus ending the war in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump is enduring intense mockery across liberal America following a significant defeat in the midterm elections. The backlash has been fierce, with internet memes depicting the President as toxic waste or a struggling street vendor in India. These viral images symbolize a broader political humiliation that has shocked even Republican observers.

There is widespread agreement regarding the cause of this electoral rout, including among members of Trump's own party. Vice President J D Vance explicitly stated that the primary reason for the loss is the ongoing war. The conflict involving Iran has driven up petrol prices as the regime in Tehran seized the Strait of Hormuz and choked the world's oil supply. This economic pressure on American voters has clearly translated into political punishment.

Also read Trump, weighing new Iran strikes, faces a divided party and a ticking clock

Democratic Response and Cabinet Pressure

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer declared last week that the Democrats would end the war, framing their victory as a rejection of conflict. Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faces an increasingly precarious position within the administration. As public opprobrium builds against the war's prosecution, there are even discussions regarding his potential impeachment. The pressure on the Pentagon's leadership to change course has never been higher.

Iranian Regime Celebrates US Election Loss

The gloating from the Iranian regime has been particularly vocal and aggressive. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, publicly celebrated the American election results. Ghalibaf, known for his brutal history including the 1999 beating of protesting students, stated that Americans said no to war due to conscience and cost of living. He endorsed this message as a victory for the theocratic regime in Tehran.

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Historical Parallels to the Suez Crisis

Some analysts compare the current situation to Britain's Suez Crisis seventy years ago. Prime Minister Anthony Eden pulled back British forces after Egypt's Colonel Gamal Abdel Nasser seized the canal. Winston Churchill, Eden's predecessor, argued that while starting the action was bold, stopping was a catastrophic error. This retreat destroyed Britain's status as a great power in the Middle East and boosted anti-Western radicalism.

Nuclear Threat and Geopolitical Consequences

Last year, Iran was only months away from building a nuclear bomb. Satellite photos now show the regime repairing missile facilities and nuclear plants associated with its weapons program. The article argues that retreating now would be suicidal for the West, similar to the withdrawal from Vietnam. That decision led to genocide in Cambodia and the Islamic Revolution in Iran, establishing the ayatollahs that America still opposes today.