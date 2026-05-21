A report highlights rising costs of beef, produce, and other supplies for backyard barbecues due to Trump's policies, leading to an increase of 13% in average prices.

Memorial Day Cookouts Will Be 13% More Expensive This Year on Average Thanks to Trump's Tariffs, Iran War After the president made clear he doesn't 'think about' Americans' financial struggles, a report highlights rising costs of beef, produce, and other supplies for backyard barbecues due to Trump's policies.

Even without travel expenses, celebrations are likely to be more costly than they were last year thanks to President Donald Trump's policies. Both Trump's assault on Iran and his tariff and trade policies are likely to make the holiday more expensive. Prices for barbecue classics like ground beef for hamburgers is up 20%, while Johnsonville bratwursts are up 28%, Kraft hot dogs are up 12%, and Martin's rolls are 19% more expensive than they were in 2025.

Those shopping for produce won't fare much better, with the average price of a head of iceberg lettuce up 19% over last year, seedless watermelon costing 17% more, and six ears of yellow corn costing a whopping 98% more than it did in 2025. Higher fresh-produce prices in particular reflect Trump’s mishandling of the economy.

Fertilizer is an essential component for growing every item of produce and tariffs in place for much of 2025 drove fertilizer prices ever higher; these prices have remained elevated even after the tariff expiration. Higher tomato costs—which are up 22% over last year—come after Trump ended the US-Mexico tomato trade agreement that had been in place for decades. Instead, he imposed a 17% tariff on tomatoes that come from the country’s southern neighbor. Game over.

Tariffs have also fueled price hikes in boating supplies, including aluminum foil and disposable plasticware. Disposable plasticware is up 20% and heavy-duty aluminum foil is 18% more expensive. Even packing leftover food at a cookout will be more expensive; the price of heavy-duty aluminum foil has risen by 18%. The war of choice against Iran has impacted jet fuel prices, leading to soaring prices and higher costs to Americans.

The average domestic airfare ticket has hit record highs and is now 31% more expensive than in January. This means extra costs for families of four compared to 2025. Talk to individuals who have already shelled out extra money due to rising gas prices due to Iran's war and consumers nationwide are cutting back on summer travel and vacations.

The majority of Americans have reported feeling the impact of these increases and many are likely to opt for a staycation instead of a vacation





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