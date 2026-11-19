President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead a critical watchdog agency is seeking to assure skeptical Democrats that he will not serve as a rubber-stamp for the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead a critical watchdog agency that works for Congress sought to assure skeptical Democrats that he would not serve as a rubber-stamp for an administration that has repeatedly clashed with lawmakers over the power of the purse.

Before Republicans lose control of the Senate, the White House is looking to get Eric Ueland of Virginia confirmed as the next head of the Government Accountability Office. He's currently the deputy director of the White House Office of Management and Budget , the very agency whose spending freezes and impoundments GAO has repeatedly found unlawful over the past two years. If confirmed, Ueland would oversee the GAO for a term of 15 years.

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But Democrats are voicing concerns about Ueland's independence and object to the short-circuit process being used to advance him. By statute, a 10-member commission recommends at least three GAO candidates to the president after an extensive review and interview process. That lengthy review did not happen this time. Ueland insisted he would act in a nonpartisan way and would fully discharge the responsibilities of the comptroller general.

He cited more than two decades of work in the executive and legislative branches of the federal government.

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“I’m not here as a plant, a stooge, a lackey for anybody,” Ueland told lawmakers. The GAO's role is critical. With a budget of more than $900 million and a workforce of nearly 3,000 employees, it is Congress's primary investigative arm and auditor. It examines how taxpayer dollars are spent and provides non-partisan recommendations to help the federal government work more efficiently.

Sen. Gary Peters, the ranking Democratic lawmaker on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, took issue with Ueland's nomination. He said that the White House Office of Management and Budget has refused to cooperate with GAO audits during Ueland's tenure.

Meanwhile, voters have made clear they want stronger checks and balances in Washington.

“The GAO is part of being that umpire,” Peters said. “You're clearly not that umpire. ” It's unclear how quickly Republicans could attempt to advance Ueland's nomination to a final vote. Republicans have confirmed batches of nominees this Congress with a simple majority and a shortened period of debate.

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But some Republicans have voiced concerns about using that process for Ueland. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. , said he would oppose including Ueland in a group package of nominees.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. , said he believed Ueland was a great candidate to lead the GAO. He also said he believed the White House followed the letter of the law in nominating him, though he wasn't sure it had followed “the spirit of the law.

” But Peters said that moving ahead with Ueland's nomination would do “irreversible damage to the GAO. ” Earlier in the week, more than 20 former inspectors general signed a letter expressing their opposition to Ueland's confirmation. They said the credibility of oversight depends upon strict adherence to statutory safeguards and leadership defined by proven, nonpartisan fidelity to objective evidence.

“Mr. Ueland's nomination fails on both counts,” said the letter, which was sent to Peters and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, the Republican chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.