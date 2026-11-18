The Trump loyalist and combat veteran is seeking the permanent top civilian job while Republicans still control Congress following their midterm election defeat.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Navy acknowledged the strain of the Iran war as senators from both political parties pressed him at his confirmation hearing Tuesday about the impact of long ship deployments on sailors, drawdowns to stockpiles of advanced weapons and resources being shifted away from countering China.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, a Trump loyalist and combat veteran, is seeking the permanent top civilian job during a particularly volatile time in Washington. He also faces the extra hurdle of needing a waiver from Congress, because he left active-duty service less than seven years ago.

Also read Trump’s pick for Navy secretary likely to face Iran war questions during confirmation hearing

“This war, again, I know it’s a strain on our Navy,” Cao told the Senate Armed Services Committee, but he insisted that “it’s really set China back on their heels” to see all the military services work together. Sen.

Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, grilled Cao on the costs of the Iran war, noting that independent estimates or media reports say the naval blockade on Iranian shipping costs about $32.5 million a day and Iranian strikes on the Navy’s regional headquarters in Bahrain did at least $400 million in damage. Cao confirmed the figure for the blockade but said he could not offer a full damage assessment in Bahrain because “it’s a nonpermissive area for us to go,” despite telling a reporter months ago that Iran “blew the hell out of Bahrain.

” The hearing offered a rare opportunity to question a top military leader publicly about the Iran war and other issues. It follows recent firings of Navy officials and a failed impeachment attempt in the House against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, partly over his handling of the 8-month-old conflict. Republicans lost the House and Senate in the midterm elections, which were widely seen as a repudiation of the war and will put Democrats in control of Congress in January.

Advertisement

Cao faces questions over living conditions and mental health during long deployments Cao was asked to address concerns that lawmakers have raised over living conditions aboard warships deployed to the Middle East and sailors’ mental health, following reports of crew stress and supply shortages on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and other ships. The Lincoln endured a record-breaking deployment supporting the Iran war before returning to its homeport of San Diego in October. Republican Sen.

Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, noted that the “incredibly challenging deployments” take a toll on sailors and their families. Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, said his office had received “reports of not enough food and inadequate basic necessities” from other warships that are now deployed.

“One parent told us that there’s their kid, lost more than 45 pounds in six months because of a lack of food,” Kelly said. Cao said he was focused on sailors’ welfare but argued that sailors going hungry was “like my kids opening up the refrigerator door and saying there’s nothing to eat in here. ” When asked about suicide attempts aboard the ships, Cao told Sen.

Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, that what he saw “as eight suicide attempts, I see as eight suicide mitigations. ” Cao says the Navy is making progress on munitions The conflict with Iran has strained U.S. stockpiles of air defense interceptors as well as other missiles such as the Navy’s Tomahawk cruise missile, which can be fired offshore by a ship but safely strike targets hundreds of miles inland. GOP Sen.

Deb Fischer of Nebraska pointed to concerns about the dwindling munition stockpiles, while fellow Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa also noted the strain to Navy resources of maintaining the blockade on Iranian shipping. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said in his opening remarks that “the munitions expended and damage sustained from Operation Epic Fury alone will take years to recover.

” When lawmakers raised concerns over munitions stocks, Cao said there’s been a boost in production of Tomahawks and other weapons.

“When I was in uniform, we only produced 125 Tomahawks a year. Right now we’re well above 60 every month,” Cao said. He said efforts are also underway to boost the production of interceptors that are used by Navy ships to shoot down incoming missiles.

Advertisement

However, Cao also conceded that the Navy has taken to using expired munitions, comparing it to adding water to expired bread and putting it in the microwave. He didn’t identify the specific munitions involved.

“For some of these munitions, we recoded them. And so we’re able to shoot off the expired munitions,” Cao said. Democrats press Cao on recent Navy firings Democratic lawmakers say the Navy failed to inform Congress that it fired the entire leadership team of a nuclear-powered attack submarine after an underwater collision. Separately, the sea service fired the commander of a destroyer deployed to the Middle East.

Cao made the case against the Navy’s traditional policy of publicly announcing the removal of commanders and instead argued that he wants “to make sure that we don’t destroy their careers. ” “We relieve commanding officers for everything from negligence to even just fraternization or, you know, harassment,” Cao said, “and I want to make sure that we’re protecting their livelihood afterwards as well. ” Trump nominated Cao for the permanent job in September.

Cao has been serving as acting Navy secretary since April after John Phelan’s departure, which came with little public explanation. Before that, Cao was serving as Navy undersecretary and had run an unsuccessful Republican bid in 2024 to unseat Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine. Cao fled Vietnam with his family as a child in the 1970s before attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

He was commissioned as a special operations officer and went on to serve with SEAL teams and special forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, according to his Senate campaign biography. Cao left active duty in 2021. To take the secretary post, he needs a waiver from a law that prohibits military officers from serving as a service secretary until they have been retired for at least seven years.

A similar law, which has been on the books since the end of World War II, exists for the secretary of defense and is designed to ensure truly civilian control of the military. Congress has only granted exceptions three times for that post — twice in the past decade, for retired Marine Gen. James Mattis during the first Trump administration and retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin under President Joe Biden.

In each case, Republican and Democratic lawmakers expressed an aversion to waiving the requirement and setting precedent for future exceptions. They raised concerns about further erosion of the already precarious concept of civilian control of the military. ___ Amiri reported from New York.