Donald Trump’s physician says the president is in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief after a medical exam Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Impact of Texas SNAP ‘sugar ban’ still unclearHundreds of images of 'child erotica' seized from Houston-area home; man arrested11 rail cars carrying vehicles derail near Hempstead Road in northwest HoustonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the 158th National Memorial Day Observance coinciding with the nation's 250th anniversary, at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Va.

President Donald Trump departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Bethesda, Md. President Donald Trump speaks during the 158th National Memorial Day Observance coinciding with the nation's 250th anniversary, at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Va.

– Donald Trump’s physician says the president is in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief afterA report from Dr. Sean Barbabella, released late Friday, says Trump underwent a CT scan and other heart imaging, along with cancer screenings and other preventative assessments carried out by 22 specialists. Trump, 79, said after the three-hour visit Tuesday that everything checked out “PERFECTLY.

” The president weighed in at 238 pounds , up 14 pounds from a medical exam in April 2025. His doctors gave him guidance on his diet, physical activity and weight loss, but concluded his “cognitive and physical performance are excellent. ” With his 6-foot, 3-inch frame, Trump has a body mass index of 29.7. An index of 30 is considered by doctors to be obese.

The report also documented bruising on Trump’s hands, explained as “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking,” and said it was “a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy.

" Among the recommendations was a switch to low-dose aspirin.a fairly common condition for older adults that causes blood to pool in the president's legs. The report from his latest exam noted “slight lower leg swelling” but said there was “improvement from last year.

" He was again given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used to screen for dementia and cognitive impairment. Trump’s doctors reported he scored 30 out of 30, the same that was reported last year and in 2018. His cholesterol levels have improved significantly with the help of medication. Trump's total cholesterol came in at 143, down from 223 in 2018.

It had been down to 140 last April. He takes rosuvastatin to help lower his bad cholesterol, known as LDL, and to raise his good cholesterol, or HDL. He also takes ezetimibe to help lower his LDL. The exam, which Trump described as a six-month physical, was his fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since he returned to office for a second term.

It comes as Trump, a Republican, turns 80 next month and was the oldest person elected U.S. president. His immediate predecessor, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, was 82 when he left office, dropping out of the 2024 presidential race because of widespread concerns he was too old for the job. Trump has tried to fight off public concern over his age and stamina.

He often appears with makeup covering bruises on his hands, and photographs have shown the president with swollen feet, ankles and calves. He has recently talked about how good he feels, noting that he feels the same as he did 50 years ago. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Fire crews work to rescue riders on stuck Galveston roller coasterUniversity of Houston hires Lamar's Will Davis to lead CougarsBreaking down the voting situation across the Houston areaBug in voting check-in system causes voting centers in Fort Bend County to go downFort Bend County voting centers restored and running after roughly 2 hours of delaysIs nobody voting in Texas? Why are runoff Election Day numbers so low?

Storms likely overnight into Wednesday morning in HoustonHouston shopper finds credit card skimmer on checkout machine at southwest grocery store





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Health Donald Trump Washington News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7 Chain Restaurants Serving Surprisingly Great Fried ShrimpFrom breakfast spots to comfort food chains, these restaurants serve surprisingly excellent fried shrimp meals.

Read more »

Trump’s physician says the president is in 'excellent health' and is 'fully fit' to serveDonald Trump’s physician says the president is in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief after a medical exam Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Read more »

Trump in ‘excellent health,’ president’s physican saysTrump, who will turn 80 in June, is the oldest person to assume the presidency.

Read more »

Trump’s physician says the president is in 'excellent health' and is 'fully fit' to serveDonald Trump’s physician says the president is in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief after a medical exam Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Read more »