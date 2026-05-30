Donald Trump’s physician says the president is in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief after a medical exam Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

When Sue Tilley met Lucian Freud, it changed her life. Now a painting of her could fetch $47 millionICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesWembanyama was all business in Game 6 of West finals.

It earned him and the Spurs a chance at Game 7Blue Origin rocket explodes on the launch pad during an engine-firing test1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAbout 8% of the country lacked health insurance in 2025, new data shows.

That could rise next yearHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a TrumpWith a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his warThe Afternoon WireICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesWembanyama was all business in Game 6 of West finals.

It earned him and the Spurs a chance at Game 7Blue Origin rocket explodes on the launch pad during an engine-firing test1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAbout 8% of the country lacked health insurance in 2025, new data shows. That could rise next yearHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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