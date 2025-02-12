Trump's 'Peace Through Strength': A Return to Hemispheric Dominance?

President Trump's second inaugural address signaled a radical shift in U.S. foreign policy, prioritizing a return to hemispheric dominance and a renegotiation of global power structures. This approach, characterized by 'peace through strength,' aims to deconflict with China and Russia within their respective spheres of influence, while asserting U.S. influence in the Western Hemisphere. This new direction raises concerns for regional leaders and challenges the traditional role of the U.S. as a global leader.

Speaking in the crowded rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building, a location his supporters stormed just four years earlier in an attempt to keep him in power, President Donald Trump appeared to declare war on all that came before. His fiery second inaugural address on January 20 was far from ahistorical. Rather, it channeled the native instincts of a geographically isolated superpower now looking to renegotiate its global hegemony and secure its position closer to home.

Trump's ambitious plans to usher in a new era of peace, power, and prosperity include rolling back involvement in foreign conflicts while asserting influence in the Western Hemisphere. He seeks to renegotiate relationships with Canada and Mexico and stake claims to Greenland and the Panama Canal. In doing so, the president proposes a return to a foreign policy outlook more familiar to the nation upon its foundation in rebellion against an overextended British Empire nearly 250 years ago and departed from only over the past century, notably in the decisions to intervene in World War I and World War II. Today, as the world teeters on the brink of another global conflict, with war raging in Europe and tensions rising rampant across Asia, from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific, most consequential of all may be Trump's dealings with two men considered to be the top challengers to U.S. global dominance. Trump intends to bargain directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to recalibrate the U.S. role in a decaying world order, carve out spheres of influence, and enforce his signature 'peace through strength' doctrine. This doctrine, according to Alexander Gray, who previously served as Trump's deputy assistant and National Security Council chief of staff, entails 'using maximum national power to create deterrence and leveraging American strength to facilitate negotiations to enhance U.S. core interests.' 'The lessons of pre-1914 geopolitics are many,' Gray, now a senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council think tank in Washington, D.C., told Newsweek, 'but they include the importance of open communication among great powers to avoid misunderstandings about intentions, as capabilities can be misconstrued; the need to avoid entangling alliances that no longer serve core national interests; and the importance of concentrating military resources on the key theaters of potential conflict, for deterrence purposes, rather than spreading scarce resources too broadly.' 'All of these have lessons for today,' Gray said. 'The president can ensure peace, as he did in his first term, by rebuilding U.S. defense capabilities and talking directly to our adversaries from a position of strength.' As with much of Trump's iconoclastic tendencies, his radical restructuring of U.S. foreign policy has proved divisive. Those who advocate for the necessity of Washington's role as omnipotent sentinel of liberal values abroad regard the administration's ongoing exposé of USAID and its questioning of open-ended military assistance to Ukraine as particularly profane. But the approach garners support from a substantial segment of constituents. Among them are those who seek to redirect the proximity of U.S. policy focus back to its roots. 'Donald Trump is in many respects a throwback to an earlier era of U.S. foreign policy, which the United States pursued for much of its history until World War II,' Stewart Patrick, director of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's Global Order and Institutions Program, told Newsweek. 'This is a nationalist, sovereigntist and hemispherically focused policy that abdicates any pretense to global leadership or any sense of responsibility for underwriting international order or defending international law.' Patrick called it 'a reversion to traditional great power politics, accompanied by a claim to treat the Americas as an exclusive preserve in which the United States should enjoy a free hand.' Such a shift raises concerns for regional leaders, who had largely accepted a nearby superpower that predominantly exerted its might elsewhere across the globe. All the while, however, Beijing and Moscow have pursued inroads into the Western Hemisphere, with China establishing unprecedented levels of diplomatic and economic engagement and Russia seeking to revive and revamp Cold War-era partnerships as a counterbalance to NATO expansion in Europe. To combat this, Trump, whom Patrick said 'seems more comfortable with the notion that great powers, including Russia and China, can be entitled to spheres of influence in their immediate regions,' has signaled a willingness to deconflict with Xi and Putin within their respective neighborhoods





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY UNITED STATES CHINA RUSSIA GLOBAL ORDER WESTERN HEMISPHERE PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden State Department Credits Trump Team for Israel-Hamas Peace DealThe US State Department acknowledged the crucial role played by Donald Trump's team in securing a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller lauded Trump's team during a press briefing, emphasizing their importance in moving the deal forward, particularly due to the multi-phase nature of the agreement and the transition of power to the incoming Biden administration.

Read more »

Ukraine War at a Crossroads: Peace, Ceasefire, and Trump's RoleThe war in Ukraine has reached a critical point, with a real peace agreement seeming unlikely. While a ceasefire is possible, the question remains whether it can be achieved without further jeopardizing Ukraine's security. The incoming U.S. administration faces the challenge of balancing continued support for Ukraine with potential negotiations. Recent Ukrainian successes on the battlefield have brought renewed hope, but the long-term outlook remains uncertain.

Read more »

Can Trump Achieve Mideast Peace?Can Trump achieve Mideast peace? This article explores the complexities of the recent ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, and the larger challenges facing any potential peace negotiations. It analyzes the roles of key players like Trump, Netanyahu, and the Palestinian leadership, highlighting the need for clear-eyed leadership and a willingness to make concessions.

Read more »

Trump and Xi Jinping Discuss Trade, TikTok, and Global PeacePresident-elect Donald Trump spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping ahead of his inauguration, discussing topics such as trade, TikTok, fentanyl, and international peace. The US-China relationship is expected to be a key focus of Trump's second term.

Read more »

Trump and King: An Unlikely Connection in the Pursuit of Middle East PeaceThis article explores the surprising similarities between the peace initiatives of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Donald Trump. Both leaders believed that economic cooperation could be a powerful tool for bridging divides and achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

Read more »

Trump's Peace Plan for Ukraine Faces Steep ChallengesPresident-elect Trump's team has yet to present a clear blueprint for ending the war in Ukraine, despite his envoy's goal of a peace deal within 100 days. With no end in sight to the conflict, the new administration faces significant hurdles in achieving its objective.

Read more »