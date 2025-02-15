Trump's Peace Push for Ukraine Sparks Global Backlash

President Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine through negotiations with Russia has triggered international criticism. His phone call with Putin and comments from his Secretary of Defense on NATO membership have raised concerns.

Donald Trump , during his presidential campaign, pledged to swiftly conclude the war in Ukraine . This week, a significant phone conversation with Russia n President Vladimir Putin and pronouncements from his newly appointed Secretary of Defense brought his strategy for a peace agreement into sharp focus, igniting a global wave of criticism.

On Truth Social, President Trump declared that he and Putin 'agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation.' He further stated that both he and Putin had consented to reciprocal visits to each other's countries. If this trip materializes, it would mark the first instance of a U.S. president traveling to Russia since 2013. Shortly thereafter, the President shared a summary of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Truth Social, asserting that the conversation 'went well.' He disclosed that Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would head a U.S. delegation to meet with Zelenskyy in Munich on Friday. 'I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, death and destruction,' Trump remarked. The call with Putin ensued after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested during remarks in Belgium that Ukraine's NATO membership was improbable. 'The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,' Hegseth stated. He also reiterated Trump's calls for NATO allies to augment their defense expenditures, emphasizing that the U.S. primarily concentrated on security challenges in Asia and at its own borders. These pronouncements sent shockwaves through European allies, but President Trump doubled down on Thursday, citing Ukraine's NATO aspirations as the catalyst for Russia's invasion. 'Russia has taken over a pretty big chunk of territory and they also have said from day one long before President Putin, they've said they cannot have Ukraine be a NATO,' Trump asserted. 'I actually think that that was the thing that caused the start of the war.' Before the meeting with Vance and Rubio on Friday, Zelenskyy stated that his Wednesday phone call with Trump was positive but that they had not discussed enough to 'make a plan' for peace. He also emphasized that Ukraine requires 'real security guarantees' to engage in negotiations with Russia. Following the meeting, Vance conveyed that the U.S. aims to 'achieve a durable, lasting peace,' that would not lead to further conflict down the line





