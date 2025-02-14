Trump's Peace Push and Vance's Europe Outpost Spark Concerns in Ukraine

Vice President JD Vance's first international trip as Vice President coincides with former President Trump's foray into Ukraine peace negotiations, raising concerns about the US's role in the conflict and the potential for a shift in global power dynamics.

Vice President JD Vance is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference. This meeting coincides with Ukraine approaching the three-year anniversary of the war with Russia, during a week marked by former President Trump 's involvement in peace negotiations.

On Wednesday, Trump held a lengthy phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, stating that the two would meet face-to-face in Saudi Arabia soon. Following this, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy by phone. Trump expressed confidence in Putin's desire for peace, stating, 'I know him very well. Yeah, I think he wants peace. I think he would tell me if he didn't… I trust him on this subject.' He also outlined a potential peace agreement involving Ukraine, Russia, and other unspecified parties, remarking, 'We would have Ukraine, Russia, and we'll have other people involved. A lot of people, a lot of a lot of forks in this game.'This trip to Germany marks Vance's first foray onto the world stage as Vice President. He spoke on Tuesday at an AI conference in Paris before heading to Munich, where the Russia-Ukraine war has been a central theme at the conference in recent years. Vance also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the US embassy in Paris on February 11, 2025. However, the Trump administration's stance thus far appears to favor Russia, with Trump deeming it 'unrealistic' for Ukraine to join NATO, a long-standing Putin objection and a position Zelenskyy argues is crucial for Ukraine's security. Trump also stated that it's 'unrealistic' for Ukraine to regain all its pre-war territory. On Thursday, Trump announced his belief that Russia should be readmitted to the G7, a group from which it was expelled in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea. Max Bergmann, Director of the Europe, Russia and Eurasia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, expressed grave concern over Trump's rhetoric, stating that the U.S. is adopting a more neutral role in negotiations rather than advocating for Ukraine. He fears that the U.S. is withdrawing from its commitment to Ukraine and is pressuring it to accept a potentially unfavorable deal. Bergmann questioned whether this administration genuinely supports Ukraine or is aiming to act as a neutral mediator.Vance has previously attended the Munich Security Conference, including last year before becoming Trump's running mate. In 2022, Vance stated that the U.S. should 'pivot' from NATO and Europe to prioritize East Asia, arguing that this would be the future focus of American foreign policy. Bergmann highlights Vance's perspective as suggesting that Europe holds minimal importance to the U.S., and that the administration seeks a new transatlantic security arrangement where European nations assume responsibility for their own security. He warns that the Trump administration's attempts to rebalance global power may be too hasty, leading to a sense of uncertainty and instability among European allies





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VICE PRESIDENT VANCE UKRAINE RUSSIA TRUMP MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE NATO G7 EUROPE FOREIGN POLICY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance participate in inaugural activitiesPresident Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were sworn into office today amid heightened security measures in Washington, D.C.

Read more »

JD Vance Inaugurated as Vice President Alongside Historic Second Lady Usha VanceSenator JD Vance is sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States, marking a historic moment with his wife Usha Vance becoming the first Indian American and Hindu second lady. The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries from across the globe and witnessed the peaceful transfer of power from former President Joe Biden to President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Usha Vance: The Second Lady of the Trump-Vance TicketThis article explores the life and role of Usha Vance as the Second Lady of the United States under the Trump-Vance administration. It delves into her background, her relationship with her husband JD Vance, and her public image transformation. The article also touches upon her limited engagement with public causes and her ambivalent stance towards a potential future as Vice President.

Read more »

Vice President JD Vance to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelenskyyThe planned meeting comes as President Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office that he 'may meet' with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more »

US Vice President JD Vance to Focus on AI Regulation and Ukraine Support During European TripUS Vice President JD Vance is embarking on a European trip focused on regulating artificial intelligence and bolstering support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Vance will attend an AI summit in Paris hosted by Modi and Macron, potentially outlining American opposition to tighter global AI regulation. He will then travel to Munich for a security conference, where he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and reiterate calls for increased military spending by NATO allies.

Read more »

JD Vance Holds Talks With China's Vice President Before Trump InaugurationThe vice president-elect and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met on Sunday ahead of Trump's second inauguration.

Read more »