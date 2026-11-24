President Donald Trump may have gained up to $15 million in Nvidia stock following CEO Jensen Huang's return, sparking bipartisan calls for corruption investigations.

President Donald Trump may have realized potential paper gains of as much as $15 million in his Nvidia holdings following the controversial reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang. Financial disclosures indicate the President could hold up to 370,000 shares of the semiconductor giant. The surge in stock value occurred immediately after Huang resumed his leadership role, a move that coincided with significant market activity and intense political scrutiny.

Market Impact and Stock Value

Nvidia shares experienced a dramatic 31.5 percent increase on Monday, closing at $165.05 per share. This rally restored approximately $1 trillion to the company's total market capitalization. If Trump had maintained his position in the stock without selling, the daily movement would represent a gain ranging from $1.3 million to $15 million in unrealized value. This financial boost follows a period of volatility for the chipmaker, which had previously seen its valuation drop due to leadership uncertainty.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Pressure and Stock Surge

Political Intervention and CEO Return

President Trump openly claimed responsibility for Jensen Huang's return to the company, stating he personally convinced the board of directors to reinstate the CEO. On the day of the announcement, Trump told CNBC that he had spoken with the board and facilitated the agreement. This intervention came just days after the company had initially voted against bringing Huang back, citing ethical concerns.

Behind the scenes, Vice President JD Vance worked closely with Attorney General Todd Blanche to address national security concerns. Vance spent the weekend assuring Nvidia's board that the US government did not view Huang as a threat. Attorney General Blanche confirmed to Trump that Huang was neither a subject nor a target of any Justice Department investigation, noting a lack of evidence regarding national security risks.

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Partisan Reactions and Corruption Allegations

The rapid reversal of the board's decision triggered immediate backlash from Democratic lawmakers who alleged a direct conflict of interest. Senator Ruben Gallego called for an investigation into stock positions taken before the announcement. Representative Pat Ryan stated that Trump had contacted the board to save Huang, linking the outcome to a $25 million donation to a Trump project and labeling the event as blatant corruption.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn also challenged the narrative, publicly questioning the board's assessment that Huang posed no national security risk. Meanwhile, Trump amplified the controversy by posting an edited image on Truth Social. The graphic depicted Huang in the style of the assassination attempt photograph, featuring a bloodied figure and a red bra. These actions drew further criticism from observers who viewed the posts as provocative and inappropriate.

Stock Performance and Future Investigations

Nvidia's stock reacted negatively in subsequent trading sessions, sliding 4.1 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday to $158.26. The company now faces significant headwinds as Congress prepares to examine the circumstances surrounding the CEO's reinstatement. The House of Representatives has signaled it will deploy its own investigators to scrutinize the deal.

President Trump's financial stake in Nvidia has grown substantially over the past two years. He has purchased stock worth between $23 million and $86 million during this period. Prior to his return to the White House, his personal stake had already swollen from an estimated $615,000 to $1.3 million by the end of 2024. Recent sales since his inauguration have banked gains of between $3.5 million and $10.2 million, according to BBC reviews of his disclosures. This financial profile places the President in a complex position as legislative bodies prepare to probe the intersection of corporate governance and executive influence.