Trump's No-Tax Social Security Plan to 'Have a Huge Impact'

President Donald Trump 's proposal to eliminate Social Security taxes has garnered strong support from senior citizens' advocacy groups. Saul Anuzis , president of the 60 Plus Association, emphasized the profound impact this policy could have on millions of Americans reliant on Social Security for their livelihoods. He pointed out that a significant portion of seniors, as many as 70 percent, depend on Social Security as their primary source of income.

Taxing Social Security, Anuzis argued, places a considerable burden on these individuals, many of whom live on fixed incomes. He stressed that these individuals have contributed significantly to the country throughout their working lives, serving as the backbone of industries like manufacturing and services. Now, in their golden years, they dedicate their time to supporting their families and enjoying their well-earned retirement. Anuzis believes taxing Social Security is simply a way for Democrats to finance their spending priorities.He noted that while Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) has consistently introduced a bill to eliminate Social Security taxes since joining Congress, it has faced staunch opposition from Democrats, failing to gain any traction. However, with President Trump's unwavering support for this policy, Anuzis anticipates a significant shift in the political landscape. He believes that eliminating Social Security taxes will alleviate the financial strain on millions of seniors, enabling them to better manage their living expenses, including essential costs like housing, food, and medicine. This measure, Anuzis argues, will not only improve the quality of life for seniors but also contribute to the overall economic well-being of the nation.





