President Trump floated immigration on 'Saturday in America,' and this column argues his pardon power could shield illegal immigrants from deportation.

War against data centers is costing local communities millions of dollarsIn a world of surging hacks and attacks, is anyone running the show? Newsom and Biden overruled thousands of jurors with the stroke of a penForget what Randi Weingarten says, school choice didn’t hurt Republicans in midtermsTrump can finally deliver the immigration bargain Reagan was promisedWashington voters protected women’s sports.

ACLU wants to overturn democracyDe Blasio touts dropping crime rates as Mamdani seeks to shutter Rikers Island‘Bratty men’ dating trend sparks debate over princess treatmentPresident Donald Trump joins 'Saturday in America' to discuss the recent FBI hack, bipartisanship and his recent trip to China. If the president deploys his power of pardon for a defined class of illegal immigrants, it will be a"golden touch" for them that will enshrine his memory among their communities and add another achievement of enormous significance to his already lengthy column of them.

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Such an act of presidential mercy would be unprecedented—without a parallel mass grant of grace in American history—and it would be approved of by supermajorities of Americans and certain to be counted among his greatest achievements as president by citizens of all political persuasions who have long desired an actual breakthrough on this stalemated front. The president’s carefully phrased suggestion to McEnany is a good topic for a Thanksgiving dinner conversation:"What should we as a country do about or to the country’s illegal immigrant population?

""What do we think about a presidential pardon for, say, the 10% of the illegal immigrant population, people whom everyone here could agree ought to be left alone and free of the fear of deportation? " The best studies estimate the population of illegal immigrants in the country at between 15 and 20 million.

Some crossed the border right up to the day President Trump returned to office, but very few have arrived in the country since the spring of 2025. Trump sealed the southern border, and it remains, for all practical purposes, shuttered.

"The Wall" has now been built over more than 750 miles. Another 600 miles of wall are planned between now and the end of Trump’s second term. The Border Patrol is funded through the end of Sept. 2029.in the past two years, the president said,"I think it was too tough.

" President Trump then added,"I think it might be too tough, yeah. " Some of the election results on Nov. 3 were"because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally. " "Now, there is a large part of the country that thinks that they should be put out," he added.

"And there's a large part of the country that thinks that they should be allowed to stay if they're good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something, right? And in some cases, paying taxes.

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"Democratic leaders in Congress have a wide-open door to the Oval Office to negotiate a reasonable set of statutory reforms that are not"But as President Trump has noted on a few occasions, he doesn’t have to wait on them, as he has the"very powerful power of the pardon," which is indeed complete and within his sole control. He could use the power of pardon on any segment of the illegal immigrant population before COB today or on Thanksgiving if he wanted to.

What might a presidential pardon look like that would reflect the views of a supermajority of Americans and not create an incentive for immigrants to think they should come toward our country or overstay visas? A number of violations of federal statutes could be the subject of a presidential pardon. Illegal entry into the country is a crime, as is an illegal return after deportation.

It is also a civil offense—still within the pardon power—to have entered legally but to have overstayed the permitted time of presence in the country. TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION OLIVE BRANCH THREATENS TO OPEN PANDORA'S BOX AS EXPERTS WARN OF FAR-REACHING FALLOUT So ask the people around the table: What would you think of any sort of presidential pardon for those who have broken these laws? Is there a version of one you could endorse and even applaud?

President Jimmy Carter’s pardon of draft dodgers who had broken the Selective Service laws of the Vietnam era is a model and included this language: "I, Jimmy Carter, President of the United States, do hereby grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to: all persons who may have committed any offense between August 4, 1964, and March 28, 1973, in violation of the Military Selective Service Act or any rule or regulation promulgated thereunder; and all persons heretofore convicted, irrespective of the date of conviction, of any offense committed between August 4, 1964, and March 28, 1973, in violation of the Military Selective Service Act, or any rule or regulation promulgated thereunder, restoring to them full political, civil and other rights.

" On its face, the pardon of 50 years ago was narrowly tailored, and its accompanying language specifically excluded those whose Selective Service violation involved force or violence and those who committed violations in connection with employment as an agent, officer, or employee of the Selective Service System. TRUMP SAYS DEPORTATION PUSH HASN’T PUT 'SAME PRESSURE' ON FARMWORKERS, HOTEL STAFF: 'NOT EVEN CLOSE' President Trump thus has it within his power to immediately and carefully address the excesses of deportation policy that he knows were"too tough.

" Thus, President Trump is in a position to do a Nixon-to-China on illegal immigrants. There might be a"Trump-Schumer-Jeffries Regularization Act" a year down the road, a statute that should not include a general"amnesty" and cannot provide a"pathway to citizenship.

" Such a statute could provide a detailed legislative change to grant a right of continued residence to a defined subset of illegal immigrants upon a showing of certain conditions, such as no felony arrests, past or future, for people in the country for a decade or more. But President Trump does not have to wait on Democrats, and indeed he shouldn’t, to make clear it was his decision.

Pardon seekers would have to present proof of near-continuous employment and such other evidence of character and commitment as President Trump details in the language of the pardon. A pardon could be very focused and also include such conditions and exclusions as the president deems fit. President Trump could issue such a pardon today. He can act tomorrow.

He can act on Thanksgiving or Christmas. The pardon power is unlimited. If President Trump deploys it carefully, the public would first be thunderstruck and then almost wholly united in praising his act of mercy. There is a very deep and broad sense of justice and fairness in the American public.

The deportation of long-time residents who have worked hard and are raising families—especially those with children born in the country—deeply disturbs most Americans of all political persuasions. Continued deportation of individuals whose life circumstances jar ordinary voters especially upsets legal residents, family members, and friends of illegal immigrants. Hardly a week goes by without a story of a deportation that elicits the pity of most Americans while triggering anger at government officials who are just applying the law.

President Trump can unilaterally defuse the worst assaults on the collective American sense of justice. There will be critics, and they will be loud, but they would actually represent only a tiny portion of the country.

TRUMP BORDER CRACKDOWN DRIVES ENCOUNTERS TO RECORD OCTOBER LOW AS ZERO-RELEASE STREAK HITS 18 MONTHS, DHS SAYS The deportation excesses of the past two years are also going to be a barrier to the return of Republican majorities in either the House or the Senate if they do not end. Reasonable people will disagree on the specifics of a presidential pardon , but—assuming the Bell Curve applies to illegal immigrants—there are more than a million illegal immigrants who ought obviously to be deported as soon as possible and at least a million who are just as obviously good people and community members who should not be rousted out of their lives and deported.

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The online world separates quickly from the reality of the American center on this issue, but President Trump intuits he has to course-correct on deportation policy. Thus, there is a great opportunity right now for a legacy achievement via his pardon power and down the road via statutory compromise, if Democrats do not overreach and seek political advantage from a"regularization" bill.

Presidents Obama and Biden could not bring themselves to do the necessary thing prior to such a statute, which was to have President Trump has provided the necessary precondition to a wide-ranging pardon: He has shown that the border is secure. Now he can accomplish an immediate and vast good via the pardon power and begin negotiations on a breakthrough, provided the Democrats do not allow their extremists to poison the political well, even as center-right to conservative Republicans reject the instant denunciation of a pardon and every bill as"amnesty," which regularization efforts would not be.

The question for the adults at the Thanksgiving table on Thursday: If President Trump were to issue a pardon, to whom should it apply and what limits on that pardon should there be? If I were White House Counsel Will Scharf, I would urge President Trump to begin with a fairly narrow pardon and one with explicit parameters that excluded felons and people who have been arrested for violent crimes.

It should—at least in the first round—require those seeking its benefit to be able to show unbroken residence in the country prior to, say, January 21, 2020. It might also require proof of having worked and paid taxes and perhaps be limited to adults with children who are American citizens. There are a lot of fine points and exclusions to be debated here.

The White House Counsel and his team could prepare many pardon options, and President Trump could decide among them. The debate in the comments below or on a related Reddit forum will be angry but unrepresentative of the whole of the public, and President Trump already knows he must course-correct.

If a pardon from President Trump does issue, it ought then to be the subject of careful consideration by serious people of goodwill, and their reactions should be guided by reason. A carefully crafted pardon would be life-changing for more than a million people who would thereafter brook no criticism of Trump.

It would lift an enormous burden from intact families of law-abiding people who work hard and have no inclination to break the law and who have had children in this country who are citizens. It should be easy to understand and to apply in practice. Its successful implementation could yield permission to remain in the country contingent on not committing a serious offense.

Such a pardon would immediately refocus the debate around deportation away from the deportation cases that trouble three-quarters or more of Americans. If you pay attention to these stories, you know there are many, many cases that jar ordinary Americans. He is right to make that touch. If he did so with a pardon that was satisfactory to the vast majority of Americans, that touch would indeed be a golden one.

" heard weekday afternoons from 3 PM to 6 PM ET on the Salem Radio Network, and simulcast on Salem News Channel. Hugh drives Americans home on the East Coast and to lunch on the West Coast on over 400 affiliates nationwide, and on all the streaming platforms where SNC can be seen. He is a frequent guest on the Fox News Channel’s news roundtable, hosted by Bret Baier weekdays at 6pm ET.

A son of Ohio and a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Michigan Law School, Hewitt has been a Professor of Law at Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law since 1996 where he teaches Constitutional Law. Hewitt launched his eponymous radio show from Los Angeles in 1990.

Hewitt has frequently appeared on every major national news television network, hosted television shows for PBS and MSNBC, written for every major American paper, has authored a dozen books and moderated a score of Republican candidate debates, most recently the November 2023 Republican presidential debate in Miami and four Republican presidential debates in the 2015-16 cycle. Hewitt focuses his radio show and his column on the Constitution, national security, American politics and the Cleveland Browns and Guardians.

Hewitt has interviewed tens of thousands of guests from Democrats Hillary Clinton and John Kerry to Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump over his 40 years in broadcasting. This column previews the lead story that will drive his radio/ TV show today.