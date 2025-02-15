Trump's NIH Funding Cuts Spark Alarm Among Healthcare Leaders

The Trump administration's proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding have ignited fierce criticism from healthcare leaders across the country. Concerns are mounting that these cuts could jeopardize patient care, halt vital research, and ultimately harm the health of millions.

Local healthcare leaders are voicing serious concerns about potential funding freezes imposed by the Trump administration. Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat representing Oregon, emphasized the gravity of the situation during a virtual news conference. 'These are life-and-death stakes of Donald Trump's disastrous and illegal funding cuts to the NIH,' he stated.

Healthcare organizations, from hospitals and clinics to research institutions, rely heavily on grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to sustain their operations and advance medical knowledge. These grants fund a wide range of critical activities, from keeping the lights on to supporting groundbreaking medical research that has led to significant advancements in treating diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Merkley highlighted the substantial progress made in healthcare over the past few decades, directly attributing it to NIH funding. Last year alone, the NIH distributed $35 billion in grants nationwide, with Washington receiving $1,260,440,508 and Oregon receiving $388,312,535.President Trump has directed the NIH to reduce the size of grants, aiming to curb what he perceives as 'wasteful spending.' However, medical experts warn that these cuts could have devastating consequences for healthcare institutions and patients alike. Marc Freeman, director and senior scientist at the Vollum Institute at OHSU, expressed grave concerns about the potential impact. 'Patients who are in trials, those could be stopped. They won't get essential treatments or the drugs they need. Critical research projects are gonna be impacted and new treatments are gonna be delayed or might not happen at all,' Freeman stated. The NIH defended its actions, claiming that approximately 25% of its grants are allocated to administrative overhead. By limiting this expense, they argue, the agency could save $4 billion annually. Meanwhile, a hearing is scheduled for February 21st to address these concerns and explore potential solutions





