Trump's New Immigration Orders Spark Fears of Renewed Family Separations

President Trump's executive orders on immigration, particularly the dissolution of the Family Reunification Task Force, have raised concerns among immigrant advocates and legal experts. Critics argue that the broad focus on border enforcement and the lack of specific guidelines could lead to a resurgence of family separations, despite a 2023 settlement intended to protect separated families.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest people attempting to enter the United States after crossing the Rio Grande River in McAllen, Texas, in 2018.The ACLU and immigrant advocates are on alert for new actions which might undermine a 2023 settlement meant to protect immigrant families separated at the border under the first Trump presidency.On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump signed numerous executive orders .

The second on his list was titled “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements.” It called for a dramatic surge in border enforcement and, among other things, the dissolution of the Family Reunification Task Force. Attorneys and immigrants’ rights advocates say it’s too early to tell how Trump’s spiking the task force, which has been a collaboration between the executive branch agencies, will affect reunification efforts. On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump sat behind neat stacks of executive orders in the Oval Office and signed them. First, he pardoned the more than 1,500 “hostages,” as he called them, who’d been convicted or charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot, and then called for a dramatic surge in border enforcement and, among other things, the dissolution of the Family Reunification Task Force. The task force was born out of a federal settlement agreement, reached in 2023 between the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union after a yearslong lawsuit, that required the government to reunite thousands of families who were forcibly separated during Trump’s first term. The separations were part of the Trump administration’s “Zero Tolerance” immigration policy, a crackdown on illegal border crossings in 2018. The policy drew global condemnation for its inhumane treatment of people seeking asylum, as it involved images of weeping children being taken from their parents’ arms and languishing behind chain-link fences. Asked by a reporter if he expected his new immigration orders to be challenged in the courts, Trump responded that he didn’t think they could be. “They’re very straight up,” he said. We will be monitoring very closely to see whether the Trump administration faithfully applies the settlement. And if they don’t, we'll be back in court immediately. Immigration and civil rights attorneys who work with separated families disagree, saying the sweeping changes will test the strength of the federal settlement agreement, which also banned most separations for eight years. Trump’s broad focus on total enforcement of all immigration laws, without specifying who exactly the orders apply to, has the ACLU and immigrant advocates on alert for anything that resembles a new family separation policy or undermines the settlement. And they’re spring-loaded to fight. “We will be monitoring very closely to see whether the Trump administration faithfully applies the settlement,” said Lee Gelernt, the ACLU attorney who led the lawsuit. “And if they don't, we'll be back in court immediately.” Nearly seven years after the Zero Tolerance policy, hundreds of children remain apart from their families. For the more than 3,000 families who have already been reunited and for thousands more making their way toward the border today, even a relatively minor or temporary policy change could jeopardize their claims for asylum. “Basically, trying to shut down the border again to all asylum seekers,” said Laura Peña, director of the South Texas Pro Bono Asylum Representation Project (ProBAR). “And that is going to affect children. It is going to affect families.” To understand how so many families ended up separated, you have to go back to pre-Trump America. Unauthorized entry to the U.S. is illegal, but for decades, adults who crossed the border illegally with their children, many of whom were fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries, were generally not prosecuted for that infraction alone. Instead, families would either be allowed to stay in the U.S. pending immigration rulings or be deported together. But things changed after Trump took office in 2017. That spring, the U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, started toying with a new way to deter people from crossing the border illegally: prosecute every adult, including those crossing with kids. In April of 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced this new policy, stating that the “zero tolerance” approach was necessary to deter illegal immigration. When families were apprehended at the border, federal agents began sending children and their parents or guardians to separate holding facilities. A 14-year-old boy and his older sister, who had raised him, crossed the border into Texas, where they surrendered to the Border Patrol. “On the third day, they took me out of my cage and said I would be separated from my sister, but they didn’t tell me where I was going,” the boy later recalled. Three months after the policy was formally implemented, the Trump administration began touting a dip in illegal border crossings but did not mention it was a small dip, and the number of families separated skyrocketed.





