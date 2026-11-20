President Trump's national approval rating has fallen to a net minus 26, with 59 percent of voters disapproving. This marks a significant deterioration across 39 states following the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump faces a significant political headwind as his national job- approval rating remains deeply underwater, marking a substantial decline during the early stages of his second White House tenure. As of Thursday, November 19, at 8:30 a.m. ET, data reveals that registered voters are significantly more likely to disapprove of his performance than to approve, creating a challenging environment for his remaining agenda.

Net Approval Rating Falls to Minus 26 Nationally

President Donald Trump's national net approval rating stands at a negative 26 points, a figure calculated by subtracting the percentage of disapproval from approval according to Civiqs rolling job-approval tracker. This tracker compiled 143,723 responses from registered voters collected between January 20, 2025, and November 18, 2026, providing a comprehensive snapshot of public sentiment. The data shows that 33 percent of respondents approved of Trump's handling of the presidency, while a much larger 59 percent disapproved. An additional 7 percent of voters expressed no view on his performance.

Also read China blocks Bloomberg reporter from Trump-Putin-Xi meeting over question to Trump

A detailed state-by-state analysis by Newsweek indicates that President Trump maintains positive approval ratings in only 11 states, while he registers negative net approval in the remaining 39 states. There are no states where the public is evenly divided on his leadership. Furthermore, the data demonstrates that the President's approval rating has deteriorated in every single state since the beginning of his second term, signaling a broad-based erosion of support rather than isolated regional dissatisfaction.

White House Defends Record Against Criticism

The White House has actively defended President Donald Trump's record amidst these unfavorable polls, with Press Secretary Davis Ingle pointing to specific legislative and economic achievements. Ingle cited the administration's tax cuts, strict border policies, efforts to reduce prescription drug costs, growth in private-sector jobs, and new trade agreements as evidence of effective governance. He emphasized that the President will continue to deliver results for the American people.

Advertisement

Davis Ingle stated in an emailed message to Newsweek that he believes President Trump will undoubtedly go down in history as the most successful and consequential president in American history. This defense comes as the administration seeks to frame its narrative around economic and policy successes, despite the starkly negative public opinion metrics. The White House appears focused on highlighting tangible outcomes to counter the narrative of declining popularity.

Impact on Legislative Agenda and Future Elections

Professor Costas Panagopoulos of Northeastern University emphasizes that President Trump's low approval rating absolutely matters for his ability to govern during the remaining two years of his presidency. Panagopoulos noted that these figures will set the stage for the 2028 presidential race and determine how much influence the President can wield when negotiating with a Democratic-controlled Congress. The political dynamics are shifting as Democrats hold the majorities in the incoming legislative bodies.

Costas Panagopoulos explained that a very unpopular president in a lame-duck phase will find it extremely difficult to negotiate effectively with Democratic majorities. He added that Democratic lawmakers have less incentive to compromise with a President whose approval ratings are historically low. This suggests that the legislative roadmap for the next two years will be fraught with obstacles, requiring significant political capital that may not be available given the current public sentiment.

Deep Divides Among Voter Demographics and Regions

President Trump's remaining positive ratings are heavily concentrated in deep-red Republican territory, with Wyoming recording his strongest performance. In Wyoming, 53 percent of voters approve while 37 percent disapprove, resulting in a net positive rating of plus 16. North Dakota follows with a net rating of plus 13, ahead of West Virginia at plus 11 and Arkansas at plus 8. These states represent the core of his support base, which has seen notable erosion over time.

Advertisement

Oklahoma sits at a net positive of plus 6, Utah at plus 5, and both Idaho and Montana at plus 4. President Trump also remains narrowly positive in Kansas at plus 3, South Dakota at plus 2, and Alabama at plus 1. However, these figures represent a sweeping deterioration from the start of his term. His net rating has fallen by 31 points in Wyoming, 30 points in Idaho, and 25 points in Oklahoma since January 20, 2025. Alabama has dropped from a plus 23 advantage to just one point above water, highlighting the rapid shift in voter opinion.

National Polling Reveals Sharp Partisan and Racial Gaps

National polling data reveals pronounced differences in approval across age, party, education, gender, and race, painting a picture of a deeply divided electorate. Republicans remain broadly supportive, with 78 percent approving and only 11 percent disapproving of President Trump's performance. In stark contrast, 97 percent of Democrats disapprove, with merely 2 percent offering approval. This partisan chasm underscores the polarized nature of the current political landscape.

Independent voters present a significant challenge, giving President Trump a net rating of minus 40, with 25 percent approving and 65 percent disapproving. Age further divides the electorate, with voters aged 18 to 34 rating him at minus 49, compared to minus 38 for those aged 35 to 49. The deficit narrows with age, reaching minus 11 for voters aged 50 to 64 and minus 8 for those 65 and older. Education levels also correlate with disapproval, as Trump is 33 points negative among college graduates and 51 points negative among postgraduates. Men rate him at minus 14, while women show a wider deficit of minus 37. Racial disparities are even starker, with Trump at minus 13 among white voters, minus 34 among Hispanic voters, and a massive minus 83 among Black voters.