Trump's NBC Interview Ends in Golden Serviette as 'Rigged' Claims Fall Flat

Former President Trump's interview with NBC's Kristen Welker devolved into repeated accusations of a stolen election, culminating in a televised dismissal of his claims. Host John Stewart's commentary highlighted the president's frustration and eventual defeat when evidence remained unproven.

Stewart played a clip of Trump calling NBC “crooked” before proclaiming he’d “had enough” and exiting his interview with journalist Kristen Welker .

“Now, you could view this as the hissy fit of an incredibly fragile man-baby whose paper-thin skin can’t handle venturing out of the sycophantic embrace of his tongue-bathing acolytes,” Stewart said. “Or… actually, I don’t know how else you could do it. It really is just that. It’s sad.

” He added of the president’s appearance, “And when did Trump go to his stylist and go, ‘Hey give me the Hugh Grant Oompa Loompa?

'” Stewart noted that Trump was “having a lovely time” at first. “Because the interview began like so many other ones for Trump: reasonable question, ridiculous answer,” he explained before playing a clip of Trump claiming he doesn’t think about the war at all. He added that the interview quickly became Trump’s worst nightmare, “a woman who won’t stop asking pertinent questions. ” The interview devolved into Trump claiming, yet again, that the election was rigged.

“He went to it! ” Stewart exclaimed.

“The fail-safe ‘in case of journalism break glass. ’ The EpiPen in case you’ve been stung by reality. But finally, in this instance, he when he went to the rigged election—oh sweet Jesus, finally, his universal get-out-of-interview card didn’t work. ” Welker responded by saying he’d never presented evidence that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trump replied that the current California election is also rigged.

“Where’s the evidence to that? ” Welker asked. Stewart gleefully repeated, “Where’s the evidence? Trump’s fail-safe failed to safe.

And now he’s left with two options: one, to reckon with the fact that his claims of a 2020 stolen election have never survived even the slightest of legal scrutiny and that despite having six years and his own Justice Department at his beck and call, he has never presented a shred of credible evidence or even a theory of a credible case as to how this 2020 election was rigged. Or he could do his second option, smoke bomb.

”Cardi B Shows Out for New York During NBA Finals Game 3 Halftime ShowTrump went with the latter and left mid-interview. Stewart concluded, “Maybe, finally, this moment will give journalists permission not to back down, to not just leave it there and move on, and to finally be honest about Trump’s inability to be challenged in the moment.

” The host cut to a clip of Welker saying she and Trump were distracted by the rain during the interview, much to Stewart’s fury.

“Maybe it’s time we stop making excuses for that man in order to preserve access to his constant bullshit,” Stewart said. Mila Kunis’ Swimsuit Video Shows Secret Friend Group That Consists of Two Controversial Stars Bowen Yang Tells Rachel Sennott About Delaying ‘SNL’ Exit After a Surprise Lorne Michaels Phone Call as the Duo Discuss Their Comedy Starts, ‘I Love L.A. ’ and More





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