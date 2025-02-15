Trump's Mugshot Framed and Displayed in Oval Office

A framed copy of the New York Post's cover featuring President Donald Trump's mugshot has been hung on display in the Oval Office, creating a stir. The mugshot, taken during his booking in Georgia in 2023, is visible in a hallway leading to the Oval Office and Cabinet Room, potentially seen by world leaders and other visitors. This display comes amid ongoing legal battles for Trump, with the Fulton County case being the only one remaining.

President Donald Trump is joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Vice President JD Vance during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. The framed photo has been there since at least Feb. 4, when Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Dan Scavino, a longtime Trump aide and now White House deputy chief of staff, posted a video showing the framed mug shot as the camera panned into the Oval Office in a now-deleted post on X Friday afternoon -- at about the same time as news outlets were publishing stories about the mug shot. The video was reposted later Friday.Trump had turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail after he was indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, but he has since often touted the mug shot as a symbol of his strength. Two of the four cases have since been dismissed, with the Fulton County case the only one outstanding. In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail, Aug. 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump had turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail after he was indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, but he has since often touted the mug shot as a symbol of his strength. 'Did you like my mug shot?' Trump asked cheering supporters at a campaign rally in August 2024. A framed front page of President Donald Trump's mugshot from Georgia hangs in the Oval Office in Washington , Feb. 13, 2025. 'It's the No. 1 selling mug shot in history! It beat Elvis -- and it beat Frank Sinatra. Did you know that?' he said. 'I'm proud to admit and I'm proud to tell you: You have made mine bigger than both of them -- by a lot,' he said.The case is still ongoing, though Willis has been working to move the trial forward quickly. The president has denied all charges against him in the four indictments and slammed the cases as a political witch hunt. 'From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats -- the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country -- have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement,' Trump said. 'Weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever,' he added. And later in 2023, he said of the indictments, 'I consider it a great badge of courage. I'm being indicted for you, and I believe the 'you' is more than 200 million people that love our country that are out there, and they love our country. This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.





