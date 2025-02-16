Trump's Mug Shot Framed and Displayed Outside Oval Office

A framed copy of the New York Post's cover featuring Donald Trump's mug shot is on display in a hallway outside the Oval Office, potentially visible to world leaders and visitors.

A framed copy of the New York Post's cover featuring President Donald Trump 's mug shot has been prominently displayed in a hallway just outside the Oval Office, according to photos. The mug shot , taken during Trump's booking at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia in 2023, can be seen in a hallway leading from the Oval Office to the Cabinet Room. This high-traffic area could expose the framed photo to world leaders and other visitors to the White House.

The photo has been present since at least February 4, 2023, when Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Dan Scavino, a longtime Trump aide and current White House deputy chief of staff, posted a video showcasing the framed mug shot as the camera panned into the Oval Office on Friday afternoon. This post, initially deleted, was later reposted. ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment. Trump, who was convicted on 34 counts in the Manhattan Criminal Court in July 2024, is currently facing four indictments. Two of these cases have been dismissed, leaving the Fulton County case as the only active one. Trump surrendered to the Fulton County Jail after being indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Despite facing legal challenges, Trump often portrays his mug shot as a symbol of his 'Make America Great Again' movement. He has boasted about its popularity, claiming it outsells both Elvis and Frank Sinatra's mug shots. Trump and 18 co-defendants pleaded not guilty in Fulton County to charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The case remains ongoing, although Willis has been removed from the case by the Georgia Court of Appeals. Throughout his legal battles, Trump has vehemently denied all charges, characterizing the cases as politically motivated witch hunts





