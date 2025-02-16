Trump's Mug Shot Displayed in Oval Office Hallway

A framed copy of the New York Post featuring former President Donald Trump's mug shot is on display in a hallway outside the Oval Office, visible to visitors including world leaders. The mug shot was taken during Trump's booking in Georgia in 2023.

A framed copy of the New York Post's front page featuring former President Donald Trump 's mug shot has been displayed in a hallway just outside the Oval Office, as seen in photographs. The mug shot , taken during Trump's booking at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia in 2023, is visible in a hallway leading from the Oval Office to the Cabinet Room. This hallway is frequented by world leaders and other visitors to the White House.

The framed photograph has been present since at least February 4th, 2023, when Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Dan Scavino, a long-time Trump aide and current White House deputy chief of staff, posted a video showcasing the framed mug shot as the camera panned into the Oval Office. This video was later deleted from X (formerly Twitter) but reposted. ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment. Trump, who was found guilty on 34 counts in the Manhattan Criminal Court in July 2024, making him a convicted felon, has faced four indictments. Two of these have since been dismissed, leaving the Fulton County case as the only active one. Trump surrendered to the Fulton County Jail after being indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Despite this, Trump has frequently promoted the mug shot as a symbol of his 'Make America Great Again' movement. He has even claimed that it is the 'No. 1 selling mug shot in history,' surpassing both Elvis and Frank Sinatra.Trump and 18 co-defendants pleaded not guilty in Fulton County to charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in 2023. The case is ongoing, although Fani Willis was removed from the case by the Georgia Court of Appeals. Trump maintains his innocence against all charges across the four indictments, characterizing them as a politically motivated witch hunt. In a 2023 statement after his first indictment in New York, Trump asserted, 'From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats -- the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country -- have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.' He further claimed, 'Weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever.' In 2023, he continued to denounce the indictments, stating, 'I consider it a great badge of courage. I'm being indicted for you, and I believe the 'you' is more than 200 million people that love our country that are out there, and they love our country. This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.'





ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DONALD TRUMP MUG SHOT OVAL OFFICE WHITE HOUSE INDICTMENTS GEORGIA ELECTION CASE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Post's front page of Trump mug shot adorns wall outside Oval OfficeToday's Video Headlines: 2/14/25

Read more »

Donald Trump Hangs His Mug Shot Outside Oval OfficePresident Trump's breaking new ground during his second term in the Oval Office ... 'cause he's the first president to hang his mug shot just outside of it!

Read more »

Trump's Mug Shot Now Hangs in Oval Office HallwayFormer President Donald Trump's infamous mug shot, taken after his surrender in Georgia on election interference charges, is now displayed in the Oval Office hallway, highlighting its controversial yet enduring significance.

Read more »

Trump's Mug Shot Now Hangs in the Oval OfficePresident Donald Trump's mug shot from his arrest in Georgia is now displayed in the Oval Office entryway, marking a historic moment in American politics. The image, taken after his August 2023 arrest on charges related to election interference, has become a symbol of the unprecedented legal challenges faced by a former president.

Read more »

Trump Displays Framed Mug Shot in Oval Office AdjacencyPresident Donald Trump has placed a framed copy of a tabloid newspaper featuring his mug shot in a room near the Oval Office. The mug shot, taken during his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, on charges related to election interference, was prominently displayed during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read more »

Trump's Mug Shot Framed and Displayed Outside Oval OfficeA framed copy of the New York Post's cover featuring Donald Trump's mug shot is on display in a hallway outside the Oval Office, potentially visible to world leaders and visitors.

Read more »