Trump's Move to Rename Denali Sparks Outrage and Worry in Alaska

President Trump's decision to revert the name of Denali, North America's tallest mountain, to Mount McKinley, has ignited outrage and concern among Alaskans. Many locals, used to the mountain's Indigenous name, Denali, which means 'the tall one' or 'the great one,' view the move as a disregard for their wishes and a political stunt. The article highlights the strong connection between Alaskans and their land, the history behind the mountain's name, and the growing anxieties surrounding Trump's executive orders.

President Trump ’s executive order to rename the Alaska peak — North America’s highest — perplexes and worries many who live in its snow-shrouded midst. The mountain revered as Denali , which means “the tall one” or “the great one,” and lives in the forested neighborhood of McKinley Village, which sometimes shows up as Denali Park on online maps.

He’s very accustomed to the dual identity that has long swirled around this region, the vast national park that defines it and the 20,310-foot crown jewel at its center. But in this snow-shrouded land where the sun appears for only a few hours daily in winter, he and others say there is no disputing that the name of that mountain - North America’s tallest - is the Indigenous word Denali. Never mind President Donald Trump’s announcement just hours after his inauguration that he was restoring the behemoth peak’s previous title Noel hasn’t heard a single resident express support. “We prefer it to stay Denali,” he said, “and we’re not going to change our name.” What perplexes many here is why Trump chose to thrust a mountain thousands of miles from Washington into a culture war while disregarding Alaskans’ wishes, their legislature’s pleas and their Republican U.S. senators’ disapproval. As the weeks go by, affront has turned to worry as the implications of more executive orders from afar, particularly those freezing federal grants and imperiling the jobs of “parkies” who help drive the local tourism economy, begin to ripple across the permafrost. “It was just another instance of someone from Washington putting their big nose in a place that it just doesn’t belong,” said Jeff Yanuchi, an organic farmer who spent years running dogsleds in Denali National Park and Preserve with his wife. The mountain, he added,Others here are even less diplomatic, describing Trump’s move as “infantile,” “laughable” or, as 86-year-old Eliza Jones put it, “dumb.” “We don’t know who McKinley is,” said Jones, who co-authored the first dictionary for Koyukon Athabascan, the Indigenous language she grew up speaking in a remote river village. “Denali has so much more meaning to it.” Denali means “the tall one” or “the great one” in some Athabascan languages, and the summit was known as that for thousands of years. Then a prospector in Alaska who admired president-elect William McKinley and his support for the gold standard called it Mount McKinley in a newspaper article in 1897. The name took, and the federal government made it official in 1917.Alaska Natives and elected officials pushed Washington for decades to call the mountain Denali, as it had done with the national park in 1980. Objections by lawmakers from Ohio, McKinley’s home state, thwarted them. In 2015, the Obama administration appeared to end the fight by renaming the peak Denali. Trump reversed that last month, lauding McKinley for expanding the American empire and making “our country very rich through tariffs” - an interpretation historians say is incomplete, if not inaccurate. His order, which also turned the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf of America, was titled “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness.” That struck Jones’s niece as ironic. “The translation is ‘the great one,’” Sherri Jones Kriska, a Fairbanks-based flight attendant, said of the mountain that still fills her with awe when she sees it from the air. “You want to make America great? Then keep it as Denali.”A moose feeds from snow-covered trees near Denali National Park and Preserve. In recent years, Kriska saw a growing willingness among Americans to recognize the contributions and suffering of Indigenous people. Now she carries her tribal identification and passport, fearful that her brown skin might cause her to be swept up in an immigration raid. “The undertone of racism is there,” she said.Denali Borough, which sits a meandering couple of hours south of Fairbanks on the two-lane highway that is Alaska’s major route. The national park that surrounds it draws half a million visitors annually, mostly in summer, when granite peaks, shimmering lakes and verdant tundra glow under almost round-the-clock daylight. Year-round, just 1,600 people live in the borough, a space the size of Maryland and with a single grocery store. Locals describe themselves as mavericks with deep ties to the land. Many live in hand-built cabins; some have no running water. They are happy to live in a borough without sales or property tax, even if it means minimal government services beyond a few schools and trash disposal. They are used to seeing bears and caribou traverse their properties and collecting moose roadkill for use in burgers and stews. “Alaskans are pretty independent people,” said Lori Yanuchi, Jeff’s wife. “You can’t really tell us what to call somethin





