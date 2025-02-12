Trump's Military Ban: A Veteran's Perspective

This article argues against Trump's executive order banning transgender individuals from openly serving in the military. Written from the perspective of military veterans, the piece highlights the detrimental impact of such policies on unit cohesion, readiness, and the fundamental principles of military service.

The United States military has a clear mission: to protect the American people and our homeland as the world’s most lethal and effective fighting force. Success in this existential mission requires a singular focus on developing the requisite warrior ethos, and the pursuit of military excellence cannot be diluted to accommodate political agendas or other ideologies harmful to unit cohesion . However, as military veterans, we know that this order will accomplish exactly the opposite.

When it’s 5 degrees out and expected to drop, and it’s you and your battle buddy’s turn on night watch to share a sleeping bag in the snow-covered mudhole the two of you have spent the past 12 hours digging, the last thing on anyone’s mind is gender or sex. In those moments, all that matters is a person’s character and the mutual trust that comes from living and training together until you’re certain you have each other’s back. Excluding people who can meet rigorous service standards simply because of who they are is a fundamental attack on this principle, which has formed the bedrock of military service since the inception of the republic.challenging the order on behalf of six trans people currently serving across services and ranks, as well as two recruits seeking to enlist. But we need not wait for a court ruling to tell us what we already know: This policy is immoral, is unconstitutional, and should be immediately rescinded. We served in the military under President Bill Clinton’s similarly discriminatory policy, known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”; it was finally repealed in 2011, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender service members were allowed to serve openly. Then, as now, the policy was harmful and did nothing to achieve the goals its proponents claimed it would. This week, by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated: “Efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our force and make us vulnerable.” But that’s exactly what this executive order does. If allowed to take effect, a ban on service would resegregate the military based on gender, deny basic health care to trans service members, and bar them from certain unisex areas, such as bathing facilities and berthing. No doubt there are service members who agree with many provisions of Trump’s order, but it doesn’t make logical sense for a military unit. That’s because a core principle of military readiness is that training should be realistic. This is why we practice with live ammunition fire and maneuver, despite the risks, and at training bases that replicate the Spartan conditions of combat deployment. In fact, Trump’s executive order makes this very point: “The Armed Forces must adhere to high mental and physical health standards to ensure our military can deploy, fight, and win, including in austere conditions and without the benefit of routine medical treatment or special provisions.” But mandating unrealistic living conditions only undermines readiness and puts service members’ lives at risk. If the military is supposed to train like it fights, why should service members face integration and shared living spaces for the first time at war? Between us, we have defecated in cat holes, WAG bags, and oil drums alongside service members of different genders and sexual identities. We’ve shared pineapple pound cake with straight, gay, and trans service members alike on dusty bomb-laden patrols, and we have skimmed rooftops, dodging electrical wires to carry the bodies of fallen comrades home for a proper burial. We ourselves span a range of gender identities and sexual orientations that have been banned in the past, and we have honorable discharges that make us living proof that this new policy is based on a lie. The reality is that straight and LGBTQ+ people in the military have been serving together since Gen. George Washington crossed the Delaware. As every veteran knows, the military is one of society’s most democratizing institutions. It’s among the few places in America where people from all walks of life come together to accomplish a single mission. While it is often as imperfect as the society that sends their children to serve in it, the stakes of war make the military uniquely meritocratic. This order will only create artificial divisions in the ranks, sow unnecessary conflict, create busywork at the small unit level, and prevent the most qualified from serving. Instead of judging our military members by the character of their service, Trump’s executive orders would have us judge them by the size of their “” Like similar segregationist policies of the past, the order would prevent the most qualified from even being given the chance to prove themselves, undermining a military meritocracy that should be singularly focused on winning our nation’s wars. (But perhaps segregation is the point





