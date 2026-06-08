Trump's Middle East Ceasefire Efforts Hit a Snag

US President Donald Trump's attempts to broker a Middle East ceasefire were dealt a blow as Israel and Iran engaged in tit-for-tat strikes, despite his demands for restraint.

His Middle East ceasefire took a beating when the two nations got embroiled in tit-for-tat strikes on Sunday into Monday. The timing was awkward: Trump had insisted in an interview with the Financial Times that he is the one who “calls the shots.

” He told Axios that he would call up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to demand that Israel refrain from returning fire on Iran. It is unclear if Trump called the Israeli leader, whom he counts as a close ally, but it is clear that Netanyahu went against his wishes, wrapping up a damaging weekend for Trump.

As missiles flew from Israel into Iran and vice versa on Monday morning, Trump came up with a diplomatic masterstroke: a grammatically questionable demand-cum-plea to stop the fighting.

“Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting,’” he wrote in a post sent out at 5:36 a.m., putting the word “shooting” in speech marks for some reason. “President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded his short message, putting his name in all-caps for some reason.





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