Trump's Medical Report Shows Excellent Health Amid Minor Changes

The White House released Donald Trump's medical report, indicating excellent health with a perfect cognitive score and cholesterol levels better than many younger Americans. The report notes a heart age 14 years younger than chronological age, but also reveals slight lower leg swelling, a weight increase to 238 pounds, higher triglycerides, and an increased resting heart rate compared to the previous year. The physician confirms Trump remains fully fit for duty.

The White House finally released Donald Trump’s long-awaited medical report late Friday night, and the 79-year-old president appears to have achieved something close to biological perfection.

According to his physician, Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive assessment, posted cholesterol numbers that would make many younger Americans jealous, and even boasts a heart that is supposedly 14 years younger than the rest of him.over the White House’s refusal to release the results of Trump’s latest physical, physician Capt. Sean Barbabella published a three-page memo declaring the president remains in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to serve as commander-in-chief.

Last year’s report offered a far more detailed look at Trump’s medical history, disclosing everything from diverticulosis and a benign colon polyp to cataract surgery, an appendectomy, and findings from a 2024 colonoscopy. A photo composite of Donald Trump and his cankles. Barbabella said Trump has “slight lower leg swelling” that had improved from the previous year, despite the public report released after Trump’s 2025 physical stating that he had “normal blood flow and no swelling.

” The disclosure comes after the White House spent months fielding questions about photographs showing what appeared to be swollen ankles and bruising on the president’s hands. Barbabella also wrote that Trump received counseling on “continued weight loss” even though he now weighs 238 pounds, up 14 pounds from a year ago.

Trump’s resting heart rate increased from 62 beats per minute to 73 bpm, while his triglycerides, a type of fat found in the bloodstream, rose from 56 to 104. While still within the normal range, the triglyceride increase was among the biggest shifts in Trump’s bloodwork from the previous year.

The report also disclosed bruising on the backs of Trump’s hands, attributing it to frequent handshaking and the president’s aspirin regimen, which is the same explanation the White House has repeatedly given. Trump's left hand was seen with severe bruising, blowing up the White House's assertion that the bruising is caused by handshaking. Despite those changes, the overall picture painted by the White House remained overwhelmingly positive.

Barbabella wrote that Trump’s cardiac function was normal and that an “Al-enhanced electrocardiogram analysis estimated his cardiac age, an established measure of cardiovascular vitality, to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. ” Ultimately, he concluded that the president remains “fully fit” to carry out the duties of office. The glowing assessment is unlikely to end questions about Trump’s health.

During the 2016 campaign, his personal physician, Harold Bornstein, infamously declared that Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency. ”





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Trump Health Medical Report Cognitive Assessment Cholesterol Heart Health Swelling Weight Gain

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