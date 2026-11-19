A federal judge extended her order blocking construction of President Donald Trump's triumphal arch in Washington, D.C., putting the project on hold until at least Dec. 3.

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, until at least Dec. 3, prompting criticism from the White House amid ongoing legal challenges.

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's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington in Washington, D.C. , was dealt another blow Wednesday when a federal judge extended an order blocking construction until at least early December. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan extended her initial Nov. 5 temporary restraining order blocking construction of the arch for another 14 days, delaying progress on the structure until at least Dec. 3.

The judge said the extension would give her additional time to consider lawsuits filed by the District of Columbia and Virginia seeking a longer-term injunction against the project. President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. , faces another legal setback after a federal judge extended an order blocking construction until at least Dec. 3. The order marks the latest setback for one of the president's major projects in the nation's capital.

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Inspired by Paris' Arc de Triomphe,In a statement to Fox News Digital, the White House criticized the order, saying the project was being undercut by an"activist district court.

" "The judiciary should not be abused to politicize a structure designed to unite our nation," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said. "We will continue making the case for this beautiful and fitting monument and are confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds," he added. Above is the updated rendering of the proposed United States Triumphal Arch, showing the 250-foot monument without the four lion statues that appeared in earlier designs.

Chutkan issued the temporary restraining order earlier this month just hours after the National Capital Planning Commission approved the project. Trump has previously said the triumphal arch would be converted into a military complex capable of rapidly deploying large numbers of drones, with snipers positioned on the roof and plaza areas.from preservationists, lawmakers and veterans, who argue that it could disrupt views of the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

A view of Columbia Island, the site of President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington Cemetery. Last week, nine members of the Kennedy family also sought to stop the project, saying it would obstruct views and cast shadows over their relatives' grave sites at Arlington National Cemetery.